President-elect Prabowo pushes forest city concept in Nusantara





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President-elect Prabowo Subianto commented on the forest city concept for the Archipelago The capital or IKN in Penajam Paser Utara, East Kalimantan, believes the state should anticipate the potential for forest fires. “As we want the concept of a forest city, [we must anticipate] “There are huge forestry problems,” he said at the first plenary meeting of the IKN cabinet, monitored from YouTube, the presidential secretariat, on Tuesday, August 13, 2024. The Defense Minister urged the IKN Authority to develop a comprehensive strategy to address this risk. He also mentioned that advanced technologies and reinforced firefighting personnel with routine monitoring are needed to deal with the worst. “We must also help the BNPB (National Disaster Prevention Agency) [to prevent fires]”, he added. Prabowo thus expressed his gratitude for the additional large reservoirs in the new area of ​​the capital. President Joko Widodo or Jokowi said that IKN is a smart city with 70 percent forest coverage and 80 percent green spaces. The IKN authority also prioritizes green energy and sustainable infrastructure in various sectors including transportation, technology, education, energy, finance, tourism, health, and housing. In the meantime, Greenpeace Indonesian activist Rio Rompas criticizes the forest city concept, calling it “cosplay.” He says the government’s claims that 70 percent of green areas are green spaces are misleading, as many of these areas are man-made forests. Rio has expressed concern about the destruction of natural forests, which are essential for sequestration and biodiversity. NOVALI PANJI NUGROHO | ANNISA FEBIOLA Editor's Pick: President-elect Prabowo Subianto affirms commitment to continue building new infrastructure Click here to get the latest Tempo news on Google News

