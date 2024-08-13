After technical delays, Trump discusses immigration policy, technology with Musk





Tech billionaire Elon Musk's highly anticipated online event with former President Donald Trump was delayed Monday due to technical difficulties, with some users of Musk's X app saying they were unable to access the discussion.

The discussion, which began about 40 minutes after its scheduled start time of 8 p.m. ET, was largely a Trump monologue, much like his public rallies, with Musk occasionally interjecting with friendly questions on topics the two men generally agree on. They bonded over their shared opposition to immigration, as both have said the United States would cease to be a real country if immigration continued at current levels.

Speaking seemingly out of the blue, Trump hurled flippant insults at his enemies, including calling President Joe Biden stupid. He also repeated debunked allegations, including the theory that Congo, which is not a country, has emptied its prisons of murderers and shipped them to the United States.

Tesla CEO Musk has tried to push Trump to act on climate change and move away from fossil fuels, but he appears to have had little impact as Trump has said energy innovation is not his world.

I kind of expect you to put solar panels on the roofs of your cars, Trump said.

The technical issues echoed similar difficulties in May 2023, when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis launched his Republican presidential bid on X and was repeatedly disrupted because the site's servers apparently couldn't handle the surge in traffic.

The audio-only discussion eventually began and lasted more than two hours. It drew more than 1.3 million listeners at its peak, according to X’s public count. The event came as Trump has scaled back his in-person appearances after a would-be assassin shot him at a Pennsylvania rally on July 13.

Trump and Musk spent the beginning of the event recounting the assassination attempt, including what the Secret Service could have done differently to prevent it and Trump's immediate reaction afterward by raising his fist.

I just want to say that I think a lot of people admire your courage under fire out there, Musk said.

Trump then joked, “Illegal immigration saved my life,” referring to the topic and a graphic he was discussing when the gunfire began.

A Trump spokesperson released what appeared to be a photo of Trump during the conversation.

Trump's campaign had announced in advance that the interview would be the interview of the century, while Musk promised that it would be unscripted and that there would be no limits on the subject matter. Musk said the initial technical difficulties were caused by a massive DDOS attack on X, a reference to a distributed denial of service attack in which hostile users attempt to overwhelm a system to cause chaos, though Musk did not provide evidence of an attack. NBC News was unable to verify Musk's claims.

An expert on volumetric DDoS attacks, the most common type of DDoS that simply involves directing a massive amount of fake traffic at a computer network, said an analysis of recent Internet traffic showed no signs of an attack targeting X, which otherwise appeared to be operating normally. The expert asked not to be named for fear of retaliation.

Alp Toker, the director of Netblocks, a company that monitors Internet traffic, told X: “Any server that is overloaded enough is indistinguishable from a DDoS.”

Some X users said they believed the problem was with X's technical capabilities, rather than an attack. The word “crash” appeared in X's trending list at one point, in reference to the app's software, as users expressed frustration at not being able to participate in the event.

As users struggled to sign up, scammers appeared to take advantage of the opportunity. A fake Tesla YouTube account posted a livestream of what appeared to be a doctored video of Elon Musk asking users to scan a QR code to double their cryptocurrency. Many crypto scams use similar tactics to try to steal bitcoin.

The event demonstrated how Trump and Musk have reconciled after years of ups and downs in their relationship. It appears to be their first public event together since Trump took office, though the two have met privately at least once this year in Palm Beach, Florida.

Last month, Musk endorsed Trump for another term in the White House, and as one of the world's richest people, he has brought his checkbook to the presidential race, contributing to a political action committee aimed at increasing turnout in the Nov. 5 election.

A Trump victory in the fall could provide a boost to Elon Musk’s business empire. His companies, including Tesla and SpaceX, are embroiled in multiple regulatory disputes with the Biden administration, and Trump has pledged to push a deregulatory agenda.

Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, also received widespread support on social media, with their supporters posting a slew of memes and videos.

The relationship between Musk and Trump hasn’t always been so warm. In 2022, Musk said he’d like to see Trump hang up his hat and ride off into the sunset, and Trump responded by writing on Truth Social that he had Musk at his mercy during his White House visit: “I could have said, get on your knees and beg, and he would have.”

Musk later said he would support DeSantis in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, and he personally hosted the event on X to kick off DeSantis' campaign.

One of the key issues hanging over the Trump-Musk alliance is the future of federal subsidies for electric vehicles, including those made by Tesla. Trump has lambasted government measures aimed at boosting electrification, while Tesla continues to receive billions of dollars a year in regulatory credits.

Trump highlighted their difference Monday, telling Musk that he had an incredible product, but that didn't mean everyone should have an electric car.

