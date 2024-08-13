The Dangers of Defaming Chinese Migrants

LWith the intense political debate centered on the U.S. southern border, an unexpected trend has garnered much attention. Chinese migrants are among the fastest-growing national populations crossing the border, and their numbers have increased exponentially since 2022. By 2023, an estimated 37,000 Chinese nationals entered the United States this waycompared to less than 2,000 the previous year. the first five months In 2024, more than 24,000 Chinese migrants were apprehended at the southern border. The journey overland through Mexico or via a complex, multi-stop route to Baja, California, is not easy.

But Many migrants say They are motivated to do so because of the economic challenges facing middle-class Chinese citizens and small business owners as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and China's strict “Zero COVID” policy. Others point out growing political oppression, resulting both from increased surveillance of Hong Kong-related dissidents or opposition movements and from increased control of public discourse since President Xi Jinping began his unprecedented third term in power.

In the United States, conservative media, think tanks and politicians more and more questionRather, in these stated reasons, they express concern that the Chinese Communist Party is sending migrants as spies, to train an army or to sabotage U.S. national security.

This rhetoric about a Chinese invasion or threat is not new. There is a long history of anti-Chinese and anti-Asian rhetoric in the United States. In the past, such rhetoric has led to violence and discrimination. Using it today, despite the lack of evidence that China or the CCP is using the border to “infiltrate” the country, threatens to fuel backlash against Chinese migrants and Asian Americans, as well as further damage U.S. diplomatic relations with China.

Much of the early American border control and immigration restrictions were part of a movement to limit the arrival of Chinese laborers. In the 1870s, the growing number of Chinese immigrants entering the United States to earn money, first by working in gold mines and later by building new railroads, faced growing opposition from white workers concerned that competition was undercutting their own wages and working conditions.

Despite the relatively small number of Chinese immigrants, rhetoric has focused on the effects of a Chinese invasion as well as a global narrative of a Yellow Peril that could result in Western countries being invaded by Chinese migrants determined to fundamentally transform their cultures.

This rhetoric gave rise to the anti-Chinese movement in the American West, which resulted in violent uprisings, shootings, and efforts to drive Chinese residents out of the cities where they lived.

This situation also gave rise to the enactment of the federal Chinese Exclusion Acts, the first of which was passed in 1882 to temporarily restrict the arrival of Chinese laborers. This measure was finally made permanent in 1904. targeting the Chinese as the only persons to whom entry is prohibited on the basis of their race, beyond the admission of temporary residents for specific professional reasons, such as diplomats, traders and students.

These laws led to a decrease in the population of Chinese migrants already in the United States and prevented migrants from returning if they had gone to visit family in China. These laws also stipulated that Chinese people could not become naturalized American citizens, ensuring that those living in the United States would be considered perpetual aliens.

It was only during World War II that the American impression of the Chinese people gradually improved. when china China was the first to fight the Axis powers after the Japanese invasion. As part of a series of measures to bolster China's morale as an ally of the United States, the U.S. Congress repealed the Chinese Exclusion Act in 1943. For a brief period, Chinese immigrants to the United States were celebrated, although they were accepted in small numbers thanks to the national origin quota system put in place in the 1920s that restricted immigration from almost everywhere except northwestern European countries such as the United Kingdom.

The rise of Chinese communism and the CCP’s victory over Chiang Kai-shek’s Nationalist government in 1949 led to a surge in xenophobia and suspicion of Chinese residents in the United States. In the 1950s, reports of a uniquely Chinese method of illegal immigration, based on the claiming of citizenship as illegal immigrants, inflamed officials at the U.S. Departments of State and Justice. Visa checks in Hong Kong for new migrants slowed, beyond the slow pace that had dominated the 1940s. The FBI launched a series of raids on charitable organizations in Chinatowns across the United States. in search of their archives to prove that many Chinese people in the United States entered under false identities, something they were forced to do after being excluded from the system since the 1880s.

Many Chinese Americans have also faced abuse, arrest and harassment by the FBI, in addition to increasing suspicion among the American public.

Although in the following decades of the Cold War, Chinese Americans joined Japanese Americans as a model minority highly vaunted for their academic achievements—especially after immigration reform in 1965 eliminated the quota system and more migrants arrived from around the world—the stereotype proved damaging.

The assumption that Chinese Americans were unique and different from other ethnic groups in the United States kept alive the perpetual foreigner syndrome, allowing many Americans to assume that people of Chinese descent, citizens or not, would always remain more loyal to China than to the United States.

This set of assumptions helped frame the devastating murder of a young Chinese-American man in 1982. Vincent Chinwhose identity was mistaken for that of a Japanese national by two auto workers who blamed Japan for their unemployment. Similarly, mistaken assumptions have also led to the arrest and persecution of Taiwanese Americans Scientist Wen Ho LeeLee had worked at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico on systems related to the U.S. nuclear arsenal.

When information about U.S. nuclear systems was transferred to China, Lee was arrested and held for more than a year, much of the time in solitary confinement. Evidence of his spying for China never materialized, and he was eventually released and won a civil settlement against the government and some media outlets for their handling of his case.

The assumption that Chinese Americans or Chinese migrants with access to technical and scientific information must use it on China's behalf has not diminished over the past three decades.

Since 2000, Chinese espionage in the United States has been extensive, with the crimes most often committed by Chinese nationals. However, this espionage most often takes the form of hacking, cyberattacks, and attempts to steal trade secrets from technology companies, both inside and outside the United States. But there is no known examples of economic migrants entering the United States and engaging in espionage activities.

In 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice launched its Chinese initiativeseeking to uncover illegal technology and science transfers to China, investigating and often unwarranted scrutiny of Chinese-origin professors and researchers in the United States. The program ended in 2022 with an admission that it frequently targeted people of Chinese origin and subjected them to suspicion and harassment without clear evidence that they had done anything wrong.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, some have used language that associates Chinese migrants with the circulating virus. Derogatory terms like “kung fu” and “ Chinese virus has led to a well-documented increase in reported harassment, discrimination, and violence against Asian Americans. Linking people of Chinese descent in the United States to a pandemic that has destroyed lives and livelihoods has helped fuel attacks against Asian Americans, and is reminiscent of the era of Chinese exclusion when migrants were blamed for outbreaks of influenza and other diseases. This has led to a grassroots movement centered around the slogan Stop Asian Hate to to raise awareness crimes committed against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders.

Protecting U.S. national security is important, and immigration law and policy can play an important role in that regard. However, it is possible to manage even irregular entries at the southern border without resorting to the language of invasion and danger that has done so much harm to Chinese immigrant and Chinese American communities in the past and present.

Meredith Oyen is associate professor of history and director of the Asian Studies Program at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. She is the author of Migration diplomacy:

Transnational Lives and the Construction of Sino-American Relations during the Cold War (Cornell University Press, 2015).

Made by History takes readers beyond the headlines with articles written and edited by professional historians. Learn more about Made by History at TIME hereThe opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of TIME editors..