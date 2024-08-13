Pakistan's ruling coalition backs imminent court martial of former ISI chief Faiz Hameeds





Faiz Hameed, former ISI chief. | Photo credit: Special Arrangement

Pakistan's ruling coalition has welcomed the arrest of former ISI chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed in connection with a housing project scandal, but the party of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan has decided to remain neutral and called the matter an “internal matter” of the military.

Mr Hameed served as director general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) from 2019 to 2021, when Mr Khan was prime minister, and has been accused of interfering in political affairs at his behest.

According to the army, he was arrested on Monday (August 12, 2024) by the military authorities and court martial proceedings have been initiated against him under the provisions of the Pakistan Army Act for alleged abuse of authority. His arrest follows an investigation into complaints lodged against him by the owner of Top City Housing Society for an alleged raid on his house.

Claiming that the army's actions were “internal”, former prime minister Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said the army is a disciplined and organised institution with its own procedures for dealing with serving and retired officers, Dawn newspaper reported.

However, members of the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, including Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, Senator Irfan Siddiqui, Senator Afnan, Rana Sanaullah and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira, were more open in their views on the decision, with Tarar calling it a good decision.

Action against Faiz Hameed would have been taken on the basis of an investigation, the minister said.

Pointing out that the military spokesman had made only a brief statement about the former ISI director general, Senator Siddiqui said, “When the investigation continues, his (Hameed's) political interference will also be proven.” Siddique quoted PTI founder Khan as saying that Hameed had supported his party in Parliament by passing a law and securing the required number of members in the National Assembly.

He said Mr Hameed also remained involved in the general elections by supporting the PTI.

The senator said the former ISI chief controlled the media and politicians and was also trying to control the judiciary.

Sanaullah, a senior PML-N leader, claimed that Hameed was involved in political interference and that on his instructions, the Faizabad sit-in was organised by a religious group, blocking major thoroughfares in the federal capital for weeks.

Mr Sanaullah said the action against him was taken in light of the Supreme Court order regarding the private housing project Top City, whose owner filed a petition in the Supreme Court in 2023, accusing Hameed of abusing his authority.

The owner stated in the petition that on May 12, 2017, at the request of General Hameed, ISI agents raided the city's main office and his house and seized valuables including gold, diamonds and cash.

Lauding the army's internal accountability system, PPP chief Qamar Zaman Kaira said an investigation had confirmed multiple violations by Hameed which led to initiation of disciplinary proceedings under the Pakistan Army Act.

He said that if the army had decided to take such action against a high-ranking officer, it indicated the seriousness of the offences committed.

“General Faiz certainly had some responsibility for the events that have taken place in the political arena since his retirement. Knowing him a little, he could not abstain and had to cover his tracks,” Defence Minister Khawaja Asif told Geo News.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/pakistans-ruling-coalition-supports-former-isi-chief-faiz-hameeds-impending-court-martial/article68519558.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos