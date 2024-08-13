Donald Trump is in crisis. Could he destroy his own campaign? | Arwa Mahdawi





What does Donald Trump do to de-stress? Massages, perhaps? Or maybe he drinks Diet Coke while he rots his bed. Maybe he writes his grievances on pieces of paper and then flushes them down the toilet. Or he might let off steam by smashing gold trinkets with his golf clubs and throwing paper towels at Puerto Ricans. That seems right up his street.

Whatever Trump does to manage his stress, I imagine he’s doing it a lot right now. The convicted felon has had a terrible three weeks. Since Joe Biden dropped out of the race, things have gone downhill fast for Trump. His campaign has been built around denigrating Biden, whose fragility and questionable mental acuity have made him an easy target. With Kamala Harris as his far more energetic and coherent opponent, Trump clearly doesn’t know what to do. His campaign now seems to be nothing more than racism, rehashing old grudges, conspiracy theories, and name-calling.

That strategy isn’t working for her. A New York Times/Siena College poll released Saturday put Harris ahead by four points in the swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. That’s a big fact: When Biden was running, Trump always had a slight lead in those states, where the two men were neck and neck. It’s not just the polls that have changed; the media coverage has, too. A month ago, all the headlines seemed to question Biden’s mental competence; now the headlines focus on Trump’s wild ramblings.

While Harris’ campaign has huge momentum and exudes competence, Trump is mired in chaos. One of the latest debacles? He was hacked. In a post on Truth Social, Trump claimed the hack was carried out by the Iranian government and added, “That’s never a good thing to do!” No, but it does provide a good opportunity to remind everyone that Trump’s Twitter account (now X) was compromised in 2020 by Victor Gevers who managed to guess that the password was maga2020! This was after the ethical hacker hacked Trump’s Twitter in 2016 by guessing that the password was “yourefired,” the catchphrase from The Apprentice. The man who wants voters to believe he can handle national security can’t even handle his own passwords.

Even an interview with his friend Elon Musk on Monday night was a rambling, grievance-filled disaster. It was also marred by serious technical glitches, leading a Harris spokesman to joke that the Trump campaign is serving wealthy egomaniacs who can’t host a live broadcast in 2024.

Donald Trump Rambles and Lies Repeatedly in Interview with Elon Musk

Trump isn’t handling his setbacks very well. According to Republican sources cited in a recent Axios report, he’s having trouble getting over his anger. The New York Times also reported that an angry Trump repeatedly called Harris a bitch in private statements that Trump has denied, despite calling the vice president all sorts of names in public. Basically, he’s having a nervous breakdown.

Trump’s allies are asking for it too, desperately pleading with their candidate to get his act together and start focusing on real issues instead of personal attacks. But instead of heeding that advice, Trump seems determined to alienate the people who can help him win. At a campaign rally in Atlanta earlier this month, Trump picked a fight with Brian Kemp, the popular Republican governor of Georgia, whom he called “little Brian” and accused of making Georgia a laughingstock. Georgia is an important state to win, and before Biden withdrew, it seemed like Trump had the win in his pocket. Now he’s getting the same poll numbers as Harris. Making an enemy of Kemp is a terrible strategy.

It is certainly satisfying to think that an angry Trump could set his own campaign on fire, but we should not rest on our laurels. As we know, things move quickly. Harris may be on the rise, but she has not yet won this election. It is also important not to underestimate the dangers posed by a desperate Trump. There is certainly a risk that he will implode, but there is also a risk that he will explode, leaving a lot of collateral damage in his wake. In an interview over the weekend, Biden said that if Trump lost, he was not at all sure that there would be a peaceful transfer of power. Neither am I.

ignore newsletter promotion

Register for The Stakes US Election Edition

The Guardian guides you through the chaos of a presidential election with far-reaching consequences

Privacy Notice: Newsletters may contain information about charities, online advertising, and content funded by third parties. For more information, see our Privacy Policy. We use Google reCaptcha to protect our website and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

after newsletter promotion

In case you were wondering, there is a real answer to the question of how Trump deals with stress. In a 2004 interview with Larry King, he said, “I try to tell myself that it doesn’t matter. Nothing matters. That’s how I deal with stress.” I wish I could try this technique myself. The problem is, if you’re passionate about things like bodily autonomy and democracy, then this election really matters.

Arwa Mahdawi is a Guardian columnist

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/article/2024/aug/13/donald-trump-full-meltdown-mode-could-he-destroy-his-own-campaign The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos