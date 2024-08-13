UK Foreign Secretary Starmer urges Iran to refrain from attacking Israel

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer urged Iran to “refrain” from attacking Israel in a phone call with Iran's new president.

Sir Keir told Masoud Pezeshkian there was a “serious risk of miscalculation and it was now time for a calm and careful review”, Downing Street said.

It is the first call between a British prime minister and an Iranian president since March 2021, when former British leader Boris Johnson spoke to Hassan Rouhani.

News of the 30-minute discussion came as the UK issued a joint statement with the US, France, Italy and Germany urging Iran to end its threats to attack Israel.

They called on Iran to “cease its continued threats of military attack against Israel and discussed the serious consequences for regional security if such an attack were to take place.”

The leaders, who spoke by phone, also expressed support for “defending Israel against Iranian aggression and against attacks by Iranian-backed terrorist groups.”

Fears of a wider conflict in the Middle East have grown following the recent assassinations of senior Hezbollah and Hamas leaders.

The United States confirmed on Sunday that it had sent a missile-launching submarine to the region, capable of carrying up to 154 Tomahawk cruise missiles, used to strike land targets.

The aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln, which carries F-35C fighter jets, was also ordered to speed up its journey to the area. The ship was already en route to replace another U.S. ship in the region.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby later said the United States shared Israel's concerns that there was “increasingly a likelihood that there will be an attack by Iran and/or its proxies, and perhaps in the coming days.”

“That's why we've been in continual discussions with our Israeli counterparts and other counterparts in the region,” Kirby added.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, spokesman for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), said the country took threats from its enemies seriously and that Israel was “at its peak level of preparedness for attack and defense.”

Downing Street also said on Monday that Keir Starmer had told Mr Pezeshkian he was “deeply concerned about the situation in the region and called on all parties to de-escalate and avoid any further regional confrontation”.

Iran accuses Israel of responsibility for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on its soil late last month and has vowed to punish it.

Israel, currently engaged in a war aimed at destroying the group in Gaza, has not commented but is widely suspected of being behind the killing.

Iran's acting foreign minister said last week that the country would respond to Haniyeh's assassination in a timely and “appropriate” manner.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), a group of Muslim-majority states, said it held Israel fully responsible for the attack, which it called a “grave breach” of Iran's sovereignty.

Ismail Haniyeh is not the only senior Hamas member to have been killed recently. Israel also recently announced that the group's military leader, Mohammed Deif, was killed in an airstrike in the Gaza Strip last month.

The Iranian-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah, with which Israel is also engaged in a conflict, also said it would retaliate for the death of its top commander Fuad Shukr.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday became the latest leader to urge his country's citizens to leave Lebanon as soon as possible, warning of the risk of rising tensions.

Airlines including Lufthansa, Swiss Air and EasyJet have cancelled or suspended flights to the Middle East.