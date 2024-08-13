



Vietnam's top leader To Lam will visit China next week, his first overseas trip since his recent appointment as general secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV). According to a report According to Reuters, citing Vietnamese diplomatic sources, Lam will arrive in China on August 18, where he will meet with President Xi Jinping and other officials over the next two days. The trip comes two weeks after the former public security minister was confirmed as the successor to longtime CPV leader Nguyen Phu Trong, who died on July 19 at the age of 80. It comes less than four months after Lam was appointed president of Vietnam, after Vo Van Thuong was forced to step down as part of the country's sweeping anti-corruption drive, a campaign in which Lam, as public security minister since 2016, played a leading role. It is not yet clear whether Lam will retain the presidency and party leadership until the next CPV national congress in early 2026, or whether another president will be chosen in the coming months. (Reuters report) suggested that he could step down when parliament convenes for a regular session in October.) Since becoming president, Lam has visit neighbors of Laos and Cambodia, brother Laos is often the First of all destination for newly inaugurated Vietnamese presidents, but the visit to China will be the first since Lams took over as party leader. That Lam chose to travel to China for her first overseas trip as Party chief is no surprise. The CPV and its Chinese counterpart have political ties that date back to the Viet Minh’s war against France, and the two countries have a particularly intimate, if often tense, relationship. China was the first nation to establish a comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, in 2008, and has consistently been the first overseas destination for newly appointed CPV general secretaries. Trong delivered his speech inaugural visit He arrived there as party chief in October 2011; he first met Chinese leader Xi Jinping, then vice president, in December of that year. The CPV and the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) also share a number of common interests related to preserving their respective monopolies on power and the desire to prevent a peaceful, Western-influenced shift away from communist rule. This has lent weight to bilateral relations, even as they have been rocked by tensions over the South China Sea, including the tumultuous HD-981 oil rig incident in 2014. Indeed, an agreement signed during Trong’s visit to China in 2011 has functioned as a de facto code of conduct between the two sides, preventing maritime frictions from escalating into conflict. Lam’s visit is a sign that Hanoi-Beijing relations, strengthened by the inevitable proximity of its giant northern neighbor, remain the challenge Vietnam has designed to address in its pragmatic form of bamboo diplomacy. Since 2008, Vietnam has entered into comprehensive strategic partnerships with six other countries: Russia (2012), India (2016), South Korea (2022), the United States (2023), Japan (2023), and Australia (2024), with several more in the pipeline. In keeping with this trend of diversification, Lam’s visit will reaffirm to Chinese leaders both the priority Hanoi gives to its relations with Beijing and its fundamentally peaceful intentions. After Lams' appointment, Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message in which he expressed his will work together to build a China-Vietnam community with a shared future, jointly carry forward traditional friendship, consolidate political mutual trust, deepen strategic communication and promote practical cooperation.

