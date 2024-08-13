Jokowi inspects PSSI training center at IKN, ensures September can be used







Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) visited the training center (TC) of the Indonesian Football Association (PSSI) in the capital of the archipelago (IKN), East Kalimantan. In the review, Jokowi confirmed that the field is almost ready and could be used by the Indonesian national football team from next September. “Yesterday I asked the PSSI Chairman, September will be used because there are already 2.5 fields,” Jokowi was quoted as saying by the Presidential Secretariat Office on Tuesday (13/8/2024). Jokowi also explained that the prepared fields included 2.5 fields with varying specifications. According to Jokowi, these facilities are considered more than sufficient to meet training needs, although in the long term, a total of eight fields will be built. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT “Artificial pitches, real grass, and also a half pitch used for technical purposes. I think 2.5 pitches is more than enough even if the plan is to have 8 pitches,” he said. Jokowi explained that the construction of this training center involved various parties, from PSSI to FIFA to AFC. In addition to the football field, Jokowi also said that the accommodation facilities for the national team players were ready for use as well as the field. “September (ready for use) because the housing is also ready,” he said. This visit shows the government's commitment to supporting the development of national football by providing adequate facilities for the training of national teams in the Indonesian capital. With infrastructure continuing to be built and improved, it is hoped that the achievements of Indonesian football can further develop on the international stage. Jokowi also accompanied the inspection by Minister of Youth and Sports Dito Ariotedjo, Minister of State Secretary Pratikno, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing and Acting Head of the IKN Authority Basuki Hadimuljono, Deputy Minister of Agrarian and Spatial Planning/Deputy Head of the National Land Agency as well as Deputy Head of the IKN Authority Raja Juli Antoni, TNI Commander Gen. Agus Subiyanto and National Police Chief Gen. Listyo Sigit Prabowo. (eva/ygs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.detik.com/berita/d-7488533/jokowi-tinjau-pusat-pelatihan-pssi-di-ikn-pastikan-september-bisa-dipakai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos