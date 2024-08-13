'India's achievements under PM Modi have surprised the world': Amit Shah | Latest India News





Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday flagged off the Tiranga Yatra in Ahmedabad and called on the youth to mobilise and strike to make India a developed nation by 2047. He added that the achievements of the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have surprised the entire world. The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign launched by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji has become an expression of patriotism and determination to create Viksit Bharat by 2047. He said that this campaign is infusing new energy not only in Gujarat but also in the entire country, Shah said in a government statement. Ahead of Independence Day, the minister highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's initiative to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, saying three objectives were behind the initiative. The first objective was to remind every child, youth and citizen of the country about the entire history of the freedom struggle. The second objective was to inform all citizens, especially the younger generation, about the achievements made by the country during the 75 years of independence. The third objective was to get 140 million citizens of the country to take a pledge to make India a winner in all fields of the world by working for the development of the country for the next 25 years from Amrit Kaal till the centenary of India's independence, Shah said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hoist the national flag at the Red Fort on Thursday, August 15, and address the nation from the ramparts of the monument for the 11th time. Home Minister and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah attends a campaign rally 'Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra' in Ahmedabad (PTI)

Hailing the Prime Minister's leadership, Shah recalled Modi's decisive steps against terrorism and Naxalism in the country.

India was plagued by terrorism and Naxalism for decades but Modi ji gave a befitting reply to the enemies of the country by carrying out surgical strikes and airstrikes. Along with this, Modi ji protected 130 crore countrymen from Covid-19 by administering the two doses of the vaccine free of cost through technology, he added.

As per the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the youth of the country should come forward especially to reach the resolve of making the country fully developed by 2047, he added.

