Former President Returns to Twitter, Reveals His Biggest Scam Yet





Donald Trump spent Monday giving free publicity to his publicly traded social media company's main competitor, and you'll never guess what happened next.

Trump stopped posting on Twitter when the company’s former leadership banned him after Jan. 6. Elon Musk has urged Trump to return, but the former president has stayed away, stopping by only to post his mugshot and a fundraising link in August 2023. But Trump returned to X on Monday, trying to post his way out of a difficult month of campaigning that began when Kamala Harris replaced Joe Biden. Trump sent a lunchtime message and followed it up with a few videos. At the end of the day, Trump joined a (logistically problematic) X Spaces call with Musk, who swallowed the red pill a few years ago, seemingly rejecting his former progressive ways, and has become both an obsequious Trump admirer and potential megadonor in recent months.

After Trump banned Twitter, he launched Truth Social and housed it under Trump Media & Technology (ticker: DJT). The stock lost 5% of its value on Monday and continued to fall Tuesday morning. Apparently, it’s not good for trust in a company when the majority owner of that company spends his time supporting a direct competitor who provided the entire foundation for the owner’s copycat company.

Apparently, the existence of Truth Social is the only reason Trump hasn’t tweeted in recent years. However, his campaign is doing so badly that Trump has abandoned this strategy and decided to compromise his own shareholders. It’s very possible that Trump’s hookup with Musk on Monday is just the opening salvo in a political comeback effort that has his own investors somewhere between collateral damage and Trump’s personal piggy bank.

Why, exactly, did Trump Media’s stock fall on Monday? A conventional analysis of a typical business would argue that it wasn’t because Trump returned to X, but rather because the company’s poor quarterly earnings report, which came out the same day. Trump Media lost $16 million in the quarter on revenue of $837,000.

But that doesn’t matter. Trump Media is not a real business that exists to make money. Rather, it is a place where the former president can express himself freely to a friendly audience while converting the enthusiasm of some of his biggest fans into corporate value for himself.

The stock price is not going down because the company is losing $16 million in one quarter on less than $1 million in revenue. That's pretty good by this company's standards. In the first quarter, the company made about the same amount and lost over $300 million, because it is, again, not a truly profit-oriented company. When this exponentially larger loss was announced, the stock price went down slightly the next day, but recovered its losses and then some the following week.

There’s no indication that Trump Media’s profits have much to do with its stock price. Even today, with the stock trading at about $25, half of where it was at the beginning of the year, Trump Media is a $5 billion company. Its core business is cash incineration, with a little advertising accompaniment. It’s also getting into streaming, that lucrative business where even well-established, beloved media brands that aren’t associated with the most polarizing figure in modern American history have never failed to gain a foothold.

In fact, Trump Media is a $5 billion company because some Trump fans think it’s cool to own a company that trades as $DJT and supports Trump. It’s the most meme-able stock on the market, a company with a much worse economic history than GameStop or AMC. The bull case for Trump Media is that it could one day become like X, a company that destroyed billions of dollars in value and is currently suing a coalition of blue-chip advertisers for not wanting to do business with it.

What Trump Media has is a tangible association with Trump, who the company says owns 57.6% of the stock. To the extent that there is a business rationale for Trump Media, it is that Truth Social is where Donald Trump personally hangs out, and therefore it is where his monetizable fan base hangs out. That’s not true—the big names in conservative media and most of the grassroots are still on X, TikTok, and the like—but it’s a story.

Trump’s return to X shatters that notion. The longer he stays, the more untenable it becomes for his otherwise shabby company—a company in which his own stake is still worth well over $2 billion—to retain any value. It’s staggering to imagine that anyone with a significant stake in Trump Media, without short selling, would ever want to hurt Donald Trump, but perhaps an enterprising class-action lawyer would want to take a chance. Nowhere in the company’s risk factors filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission does Trump Media mention that the company’s controlling shareholder has gone out of its way to make another social media site the premier venue for conservative media. Yet that’s exactly what Trump did when he agreed to a live chat with Musk on X, rather than Truth Social.

Trump’s efforts against the people’s interests to inflate his own fortune could take an even more serious turn in the coming weeks. Trump’s company began trading publicly in March, after Trump’s company completed a merger with a shell company intended to be listed on the stock exchange. At present, Trump’s $2 billion-plus stake is an illiquid stake in a company that generates negative revenue and depends entirely on public perception to maintain its paper value.

Scott Nover Elon Musk told advertisers to go fuck themselves. Now he's furious that they listened to him. Read more

But in September, the six-month lockup on Trump's shares (nearly 60 percent of the company) will end. Trump could begin selling shares this fall, using his ownership of the spectacularly loss-making company to redistribute money from investors' pockets to his own.

Trump owns so much stock that selling it would inevitably drive down the stock price, but he could still make millions, if not billions, if he sold his shares at the right time. Meanwhile, Trump Media announced over the Fourth of July weekend that it was laying the groundwork to sell up to $2.5 billion in new stock. If the former president and his company wanted to, they could pull off a nice double whammy this fall: sell a bunch of shares to eager retail investors eager to own a piece of Trump’s empire, and use their investments to drive up the price before Trump starts selling some of his own stock to pay legal bills (or buy new golf courses).

I Used a Bullet Vending Machine. It Taught Me Something Sinister About America. Donald Trump Looks Set to Completely Decimate Truth Social Investors We all know the truth about sports bras. It may not be the case anytime soon. I got boobs for the first time when I was 35. It had effects I couldn’t have imagined.

Trump may not actually do this. He may have a sincere belief in the future success of Truth Socials, a sentiment that would be illusory but not exactly at odds with other things Trump believes in. Most insiders don’t reduce their holdings as soon as a lockup period ends. But most insiders at publicly traded companies chair more serious companies.

In theory, if the former president were to divest his shares in his own company, it would constitute a vote of no confidence that would prompt others to sell their shares as well. In practice, that may not be the case. People don’t invest in Trump Media because its business model is sincere. They invest because they like Trump, because they find him funny, or because they think they can help him in some way by owning a small piece of his company.

Maybe Trump can cash in and somehow convince legions of 36-year-old men on the Robinhood investing app that continuing to buy and hold Trump Media stock is the only way to save the country from Kamala Harris implementing full-on communism. Anything but Trump Media working well in the long run for someone other than Donald Trump and a few friends seems possible.

