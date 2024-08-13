A dilemma for New Delhi DW 13/08/2024

Since former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka by military helicopter and landed at an Indian airbase near New Delhi on August 5, there has been widespread speculation that she will seek asylum in another country.

However, plans to seek asylum in Europe or the Middle East have not yet come to fruition, according to Indian media reports.

In Bangladesh, a new interim government is in place, led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in New Delhi is carefully weighing its options on how to engage with the new caretaker administration in Dhaka.

“A delicate dilemma for India”

India shares a porous 4,100-kilometre (2,500-mile) border with Bangladesh.

New Delhi has long been concerned about human trafficking, infiltration and terrorist activities along the border, particularly because Bangladesh borders the Indian states of West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram, which are prone to violent insurgencies.

India has been able to count on Hasina's administration to ensure that these security risks are contained. Her ouster poses a strategic challenge for New Delhi.

Another concern for India is the fate of religious minorities in Bangladesh, where Hindus make up about 8% of the country's 170 million people.

Experts say India wants to maintain cordial bilateral relations and does not want Hasina's presence in the country to fuel tensions.

Ajay Bisaria, former Indian high commissioner to Pakistan, told DW that “Sheikh Hasina's presence poses a delicate dilemma for India.”

“While India is keen to extend hospitality to its friends, even those who have been ousted in a coup, Hasina is a hot potato. Her prolonged stay in India risks triggering extradition requests from the Bangladeshi caretaker government for alleged humanitarian crimes,” he said.

Bisaria stressed that his presence could hamper India's efforts to establish ties with the new interim administration in Dhaka.

“For her personal safety and to avoid embarrassing her hosts, Sheikh Hasina would herself prefer to be a temporary guest in India, before obtaining a more permanent refuge in the United Kingdom or another Western country,” he said, adding that India would not welcome a “government in exile” on its territory, “which would greatly upset the new administration in Bangladesh.”

Building ties with the new government

In a recent interview, the caretaker government's foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain said that Hasina's stay in India would not have any impact on bilateral relations.

He, however, stressed that it was up to the Ministry of Justice to take steps to bring her back to Bangladesh.

“What I have learnt is that she (Hasina) has resigned and the resignation letter is in the hands of the president. This has been confirmed. If the Justice Ministry asks us to write a letter to bring her back, I will do so,” Hossain told Channel 24.

Jayadeva Ranade, a security and intelligence expert and former member of India's National Security Advisory Council, said Hasina “will want to find a safe haven in a country where the possibility of extradition is low or non-existent.”

But he was quick to point out that India had done “the right thing” by offering him temporary shelter.

“We should also not overestimate the anger against Sheikh Hasina, as she and the Awami League (party) are also said to have a considerable number of supporters,” he told DW.

Pinak Ranjan Chakravarty, a former high commissioner to Bangladesh who has been following the events closely, told DW that it would be difficult to say how long Hasina would stay in India, and that it would depend on the political situation in Bangladesh.

“The last time her father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and other family members were assassinated in 1975, she had taken refuge in India and returned to her country in 1981,” Chakravarty said.

“The challenges will probably be personal in nature. I guess she will want to go to another country of her choice, but her party will want to get her back when elections are held in Bangladesh.”

Keeping options open

Under Hasina's 15-year rule, Dhaka and New Delhi maintained strong diplomatic and trade relations.

Bangladesh is India's largest trading partner in South Asia, with bilateral trade estimated at $15.9 billion ($14.55 billion) in fiscal 2022-23, according to Indian government data.

The two sides were also expected to begin negotiations on a free trade agreement.

Sanjay Bhardwaj of the Centre for South Asian Studies at Jawaharlal Nehru University says it is not viable for a Bangladeshi government to distance itself from India.

“Sheikh Hasina's stay in India is less a political issue than a diplomatic and technical issue,” Bhardwaj told DW.

“India's proximity to Bangladesh translates into a natural trade advantage. Common land borders and well-established transport links facilitate the movement of goods, often at lower costs than imports from more distant locations like China,” he added.

“Bangladesh's garment manufacturing sector, a key driver of its economic growth, is heavily dependent on raw materials and intermediate goods from India,” he added.

For now, India is keeping its options open and has not officially stated how long Hasina will stay.

“Where will it go? We will have to wait and see how things evolve, especially if India wants to engage with the new regime,” Amarjit Singh Dulat, former head of the research and analysis wing of India's external intelligence agency, told DW.

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru