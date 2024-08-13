Chinese economy: Xi Jinping takes a blow as investors withdraw more than $15 billion from China





$14.8 billion of FDI withdrawn from China

After decades of high growth rates, China has become the fastest growing economy and the world’s second largest economy after the United States. But it seems that this success story is coming to an end, at least for now. After recording negative Foreign Direct Investment last year, investors have withdrawn a record $12 billion from China, the Telegraph reports. This could prove to be a major blow to the government led by the Chinese Communist Party and President Xi Jinping. According to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, foreign investors withdrew $14.8 billion, or $11.6 billion, between April and June this year. This is the second time that investors have withdrawn more money than they invested in the world's second-largest economy. It is ironic that more than $10 billion was invested in the first three months of the current fiscal year before investors withdrew their money.

Also read: Why is this clip of President Biden sleeping on the beach going viral? China's slowdown in growth could affect OPEC countries

This bizarre economic crisis is sure to affect other countries. Citing concerns about the Chinese economy, the Saudi-led Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has cut its forecast for oil demand growth. If oil consumption declines, it could hurt many oil-exporting countries, especially those in the Middle East, which rely heavily on revenues from oil exports. Geopolitical tensions could affect China

Duncan Wrigley, chief economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, told the Telegraph that foreign investors were selling their assets and leaving China or taking profits. He added that companies with export factories were worried about geopolitical tensions with the United States.Also read: Trump breaks Twitter hiatus with new Hollywood-style campaign video It is also true that Western companies exporting to the United States have relocated production to friendlier states such as Vietnam and Mexico to reduce risks to their supply chains. FAQ: How much FDI has been withdrawn from China recently?

According to the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, foreign investors withdrew $14.8 billion, or $11.6 billion, between April and June this year. What impact will China's slowdown have on OPEC countries?

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), led by Saudi Arabia, has cut its forecast for oil demand growth. If oil consumption declines, it could hurt many oil-exporting countries, especially those in the Middle East, which rely heavily on revenues from oil exports.



