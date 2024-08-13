Donald Trump says he will visit Venezuela if he loses election





During his meeting with billionaire donor Elon Musk, Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump said they could “meet next time in Venezuela” if he loses the November election.

“If something happens in this election, which would be a horror show, we will meet next time in Venezuela, because that will be a much safer place to meet than our country,” Trump told Musk. “OK, we will go. You and I will go, and we will have a meeting and dinner in Venezuela.”

Trump had claimed that Venezuela had released violent criminals from its prisons and sent them to the United States to reduce its own crime rate.

“Their crime rate is down and ours is up. And it’s so simple. And you ain’t seen it yet because these people came to our country and they’re just getting used to it and they don’t know what political correctness is, law enforcement or lack of law enforcement and our police. I just have to end on that. We have a great police force,” he said.

An anti-Trump sign is seen during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela on August 10, 2019.

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims that Venezuela has released its prisoners to the United States.

“I'll tell you one thing. Venezuela didn't get rid of all its citizens. They got rid of about 70% of their worst enemies,” he told Elon Musk.

“Their prisons are 50 percent of the American prison population. It's the same in other countries, over 30 percent. Some are 50 percent. They're all different,” he said. “But the fact is, they're all going to be 100 percent. Why not put 100 percent in there?”

Roberto Briceño-León, founder and director of OVV (acronym for the Venezuelan Observatory of Violence in Spanish), told factcheck.org that there is no evidence that Venezuela is sending criminals to the United States.

“We have no evidence that the Venezuelan government is emptying prisons or psychiatric hospitals to send people out of the country, either to the United States or to another country,” Briceño-León said.

On the contrary, he said, the decline in crime figures in the country is the result of a mass emigration of nearly 8 million people since 2014, caused by deteriorating economic and living conditions.

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro leads an authoritarian government and has been charged with narco-terrorism and corruption by the United States Department of Justice.

In July, Maduro was abruptly declared the winner of the country's elections in a poll widely seen as rigged.

In 2022, it was reported that Vladimir Putin and his top leadership were developing a contingency plan to flee to Venezuela if Russia was defeated in Ukraine.

Updated 8/13/24 at 10:27 a.m. ET. The title of this article has been updated.

