Boris Johnson runs for top British media job





Former British Prime Minister reportedly held talks with former Tory Nadhim Zahawi over Telegraph takeover Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is being tipped for the post of editor-in-chief of The Telegraph newspaper, several British media outlets have reported. Johnson is said to have held preliminary discussions about the job with Nadhim Zahawi, the former Chancellor of the Exchequer who is now seeking to buy the financially troubled newspaper. The Conservative activist played a leading role in the Brexit campaign ahead of the 2016 referendum on the country's membership of the European Union. Becoming prime minister in July 2019, Johnson led the country through subsequent negotiations with Brussels, as well as through the Covid-19 pandemic. However, growing discontent among the British public and his own Conservative Party over a series of political scandals, he was forced to resign in July 2022. In a report published on Monday, Sky News cited an unnamed source close to the former prime minister as saying that while the idea of ​​him taking on a senior role at the Telegraph was “in the air”, no formal agreement had been reached. Johnson, who previously worked for the newspaper as a Brussels correspondent and more recently as a columnist, “still holds the Telegraph in high regard”, an unnamed source told Sky News. The Telegraph also confirmed on Monday that Johnson had discussed the matter with Zahawi, who is in the process of putting together a consortium to buy the newspaper at auction. According to Sky News, the former chancellor has already raised the possibility of Johnson becoming the daily's global editor-in-chief with potential investors. The Telegraph itself suggested that this could help generate more interest among the billionaires Zahawi has presumably approached in the hope of forming a consortium to buy the paper. The Telegraph's fate has been hanging in the balance for more than a year after the Barclay family, which had owned the daily for nearly 20 years, fell behind on its debt payments. After several setbacks, the newspaper was finally put up for auction, with several tycoons vying for the asset. A spokesman for Johnson declined to comment on reported job negotiations with Zahawi. (RT.com)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bignewsnetwork.com/news/274491609/boris-johnson-in-running-for-senior-role-at-uk-paper-media The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos