Politics
Turkey is the latest country to launch a customs crackdown targeting Temu and Shein
Türkiye is the latest country to raise tariff rates and reduce de minimis in hopes of giving local online retailers a fighting chance against companies like Shein And There is.
President Recep Tayyip Erdoan They signed the new decision, published in the Official Journal on August 6, which drastically increases taxes on products ordered on foreign websites.
The amendment to some articles of Customs Law No. 4458 follows recent hints by Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat about upcoming regulations regarding online shopping through platforms such as these Chinese-owned options made popular by AliExpress.
The limit for purchasing fast freight abroad has been reduced from 150 euros ($164) to 30 euros ($33), effective August 21. import duties on European parcels will increase to 30 percent, from 18 percent currently. The tax rate on goods coming from outside the EU European Union The VAT rate, which was previously 30%, has now doubled to 60%. It applies to goods arriving by courier or express freight to an individual in Turkey.
In addition to the rate changes and reduction in allowances, an additional tax will be applied to try to support local businesses and protect national industries. If the goods fall within the category stipulated in the Special Consumption Tax Act (i.e. luxury products), an additional fine of 20 percent will be applied.
For items valued at more than 30 euros ($33) but less than 1,500 euros ($1,643) and not in commercial quantities, all customs procedures and declarations must be followed, according to the amendment.
The news comes a month after Sheins planned to source clothing for the European market from Turkey in a bid to reduce criticism Cases of the use of Chinese labour have been revealed by the British publication This is Money.
Turkey is not alone in its concern about how these Impact of imports local industry.
Earlier this month, a bipartisan group of congressional lawmakers introduced legislation to reform the de minimis trade provision and prevent cheap, illicitly produced goods from entering the U.S. market.
Dubbed “Fighting Illegal Goods, Helping Trustworthy Importers and Net Gains” (STRUGGLE) for the America Act, the proposed law would help give more power Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to curb the influx of prohibited products by prohibiting certain categories of products from using the de minimis system. This includes those designated as sensitive for importation under the Generalized System of Preferences (GSP) including textiles, clothing and leather goods.
Ideally, by strengthening import requirements for low-value shipments, the FIGHTING Act could put a stop to Shein and Temus access to American consumers.
Last month, the European Commission drew up a plan to impose customs duties on cheap imports from online retailers, dropping the current duty-free threshold of 150 euros ($164). In June, South Africa has closed its de minimis a tax loophole, with small overseas shipments worth less than 500 South African rand ($27) now taxed at the same rate as larger shipments.
Neither Shein nor Temu responded to Sourcing Journals' request for comment.
