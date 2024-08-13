Former Pakistani ISI chief faces military court trial after arrest in property case | Military News





No former intelligence chief has ever been court-martialed in a country that has been ruled directly by the powerful military for nearly three decades.

Islamabad, Pakistan A former head of Pakistan's premier intelligence agency is facing court martial after his arrest for alleged misconduct in a case related to a private housing project.

In a brief statement on Monday, the Pakistani military said it had arrested retired Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, the former chief of the powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, to verify the accuracy of complaints in a property case and that appropriate disciplinary action had been initiated against him.

The statement said that there were several cases of violation of the Army Act by Hameed after his retirement in December 2022. The process of Field General Court Martial has been initiated and Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed (retd) has been placed in military custody, it added.

The army said it acted against the senior officer in accordance with the orders of the Supreme Court, which last year sought an investigation against Hameed after a land development company called Top City filed a petition, alleging that Hameed had acquired ownership of some properties with his brother and even blackmailed the company's owner.

In its petition, Top City, which is developing land near the capital Islamabad for a private housing project, alleged that Hameed was involved in land grabbing and corruption related to the housing project, according to media reports. The company also accused the former ISI chief of abusing his authority and orchestrating raids on its owner's home and offices.

The military is considered the most influential institution in Pakistan and has directly ruled the country for nearly 30 years of its nearly eight-decade history.

Despite his outsized presence and allegations of political interference, which violate their oath, no former intelligence chief has been court-martialed before Hameed.

Ayesha Siddiqa, a senior research fellow at Kings College London and author of a book on the Pakistani military's business empire, told Al Jazeera that Hameed's arrest amounted to a political nuclear detonation.

The move appears to be aimed at restoring discipline within the military and the ISI. Previous cases of military trials against senior officers were on espionage charges. This time it is different as we are seeing, for the first time, a former ISI chief accused of harming the country, she said.

Hameed is considered close to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, who appointed him as ISI chief in 2019. Khan replaced him with Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum in October 2021, months before the cricketer-turned-politician lost power in April 2022.

Hameed, who was tipped to become army chief, took early retirement in December 2022, days after the current chief, General Asim Munir, took charge. Pakistan’s Army Act bars a retired military officer from engaging in political activities for two years after retirement.

Kamran Bokhari, senior director of the Washington-based New Lines Institute for Strategy and Policy, told Al Jazeera that the decision to arrest Hameed was significant because he was, until recently, a very powerful intelligence czar.

The actions of the former ISI chiefs must have been threatening to current army chief Munir, as well as to the institution, for the top brass to take such a drastic step, Bokhari said.

Although designed to manage the unprecedented crisis in civil-military relations, this development risks exacerbating political, economic and security conditions in the country, he added.

