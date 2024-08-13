India to offer incentives for mining of critical minerals

India's attempts to create a mining industry for key minerals have so far failed. The country granted development rights for a lithium block in Chhattisgarh state in June, but another attempt to auction lithium blocks in Jammu and Kashmir failed to find a buyer because of the low concentration of the mineral and high extraction costs.

The government could spend nearly $50 million to fund collaborations between research institutes and companies to develop extraction technologies and better methods of beneficiation, or upgrading, of ores before they are transformed into metals, according to a government source involved in the matter.

In a letter dated July 11, the Ministry of Mines asked the CSIR-National Institute for Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (NIIST) to provide miners with the know-how to extract critical minerals.

“The blocks auctioned by the central government contain critical minerals associated with other minerals and/or metals that require tailor-made and case-specific extraction techniques,” he said.

“Since most of the critical minerals are not mined domestically, the successful and economical extraction of these critical and strategic minerals by companies requires support and advice on extraction and beneficiation techniques,” he said.

The government source said similar letters were sent to five other research institutes in India on the same day.

The government will invite institutes and companies to submit joint proposals and those approved will receive up to 75% of the total funding, the government source said, declining to be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The Ministry of Mines and NIIST did not immediately respond to Reuters' emails for comments.

(By Neha Arora; edited by Christian Schmollinger)