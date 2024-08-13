Politics
Trump says North Korea and Russia are 'at the top of their game' but 'won't do anything bad to Iran'
Former President Donald Trump warned in an X Space that the authoritarian leaders of North Korea and Russia are at the top of their game under the Biden administration, but said he would do nothing bad to Iran if re-elected in 2024.
I know [Russian President Vladimir] Putin. I know. [Chinese] President Xi [Jinping]. I know [North Korean dictator] Kim Jong-un, the former president, said in a conversation with Elon Musk on Monday night. “I'm not saying anything good or bad. They are at the top of their game, they are tough, they are smart, they are vicious and they are going to protect their country.”
“When they see a Kamala, or when they see a Biden, a sleeping Joe, they can’t even believe it,” he speculated.
He also mentioned Iran, saying the American adversary would not attack if he were president. Tehran is suspected of preparing a retaliatory attack for an Israeli airstrike that killed former Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.
“I don’t want to do anything bad to Iran,” the former president said. “But they knew not to procrastinate. Iran was ruined because I told China: If you buy from Iran … you’re not going to do business with the United States.”
“And they got to the point where they had no money for Hamas, they had no money for Hezbollah, they had no money for any of these instruments of terror,” Trump said of his administration.
Trump also touted his administration's deterrence efforts in imposing sanctions on Russia's Nord Stream 2 pipeline and accused President Biden of rescinding them.
“He closed [the] “The Keystone XL pipeline, our pipeline that would have employed 48,000 people,” the former president said. “And he approves the Russian pipeline.”
Several times in the interview, Musk praised Trump for his “courage” amid his impending assassination at a campaign rally last month, saying that having a U.S. president be “intimidating” has an effect on geopolitics.
Trump also revealed that in his farewell remarks before leaving office, President Barack Obama warned him that the greatest threat to America in the years ahead came from North Korea.
But during his time in the Oval Office, Trump said he “got along great” with Kim Jong Un.
“I solved that problem very quickly. It was unpleasant at first with Rocket Man,” he said, prompting a laugh from Musk as he recalled the “epic tweets” about the North Korean strongman.
“I said, 'I have a red button on my desk, too, but my red button works,'” Trump recalled, suggesting that Obama had nearly brought the two nations to the brink of “nuclear war.”
He also blamed his predecessors for the burgeoning relationship between China and Russia, which worries national security hawks.
“Obama and Biden and [former President George W.] “Bush has, to some extent and quite honestly, forced Russia and China to unite,” he said.
Trump said he was far from beingHe has been tougher on Moscow than Biden, saying Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he were president in 2022.
“I told him things,” Trump said of his warnings to Putin and others. “And he said, 'No way.' And I said, 'No way.'”
Musk also said that people have tended since the end of the Cold War to “underestimate the risk of World War III,” prompting Trump to mention the Republican Party's platform for addressing the heightened threat environment in 2024.
“If you consider the risk of a global thermonuclear war, it's game over for humanity,” Musk said.
“We’re going to build an iron dome over us,” Trump responded. “We’re going to have protection, because all it takes is one maniac to start something.”
