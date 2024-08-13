Nadine Dorries' warning to Starmer about 'brilliant' Sue Gray





It's not been the best start to the week for Sue Gray. Reports of divisions within Sir Keir Starmer's team have put the Prime Minister's chief of staff in the spotlight. Sunday Mail Whitehall sources have raised allegations that Gray thinks she runs the country. One insider claimed the former civil servant makes sure even senior mandarin Simon Case asks her permission to speak to the prime minister. Meanwhile, tensions between Gray and Starmer adviser Morgan McSweeney are understood to be high, and the reported friction between the two has been dubbed the battle between Gray’s girl gang and McSweeney’s boy brigade. My goodness And now former Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries has weighed in on the issue, writing in today's pages Daily Mail To give her take on Starmer’s top aide. First lamenting the end of the budding friendship Dorries said she and Gray once shared, the former cabinet minister was quick to criticise Sir Keirs’ chief of staff for being a slick operator, adding: “She fooled me and, I believe, she did the same thing to Keir Starmer.” Dorries then appeared to suggest there might be substance to the rumour that Gray was a spy that the former civil servant has denied writing that Whitehall is filled to the brim with former security officers now working in high-ranking civil service positions. Talk about cloak and dagger And never one to miss a public relations opportunity, the former cabinet minister was quick to reference a scene from her book The plot where Boris Johnson's ally claimed Gray had unsuccessfully asked the former prime minister for the permanent secretary position at the Northern Ireland Department. An embarrassed Boris pretended not to hear his request, Dorries wrote scathingly. Ouch The former Culture Secretary concluded by issuing a warning to the current Prime Minister: Starmer should acknowledge the early worrying signs that his staff have been disruptive, the briefings and counter-briefings and the repeated links to the media. Things will only get worse for him if he does not get his act together soon, because his decision to grant Ms Gray such a disruptive degree of power in 10 Downing Street is indicative of a weak and misguided prime minister. Is there anything he can do? Well, the House of Lords is one option, and I have no doubt that is where Sue Gray will be heading one day soon. Of course, Nads wouldn't be bitter, having narrowly escaped the same fate herself.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/nadine-dorriess-warning-to-starmer-about-slick-sue-gray/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos