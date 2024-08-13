Turkey provides Iran with crucial weather data for use in military operations

Abdallah Bozkurt/Stockholm

According to a government report published in November 2023, Turkey's national meteorological agency has for several years been providing Iran with sophisticated weather information that can be tailored to military operations, a situation that poses a significant threat given the clerical regime's known sponsorship of global terrorism.

Interestingly, the agency, officially known as Meteoroloji Genel Mdrl (General Directorate of Meteorology, MGM), provided the same data to NATO allies Germany, the UK, and Italy, as well as NATO’s European Command in Belgium, officially known as Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), both of which have the same level of access to MGM servers as Iran. The Turkish Armed Forces also have the same access as everyone else.

The report, titled “Strategic Plan 2024-2028,” notes that despite the varying demands of civilian and military customers, the agency provided the same data to both customers. It describes this situation as a risk that the agency must face in the future, but does not specify the measures needed to address this problem.

A slide from an MGM presentation reveals that Iran has access to the same servers as Turkey's weather service, MGM, alongside NATO allies:

There are concerns that Iran could exploit sophisticated data acquired from MGM servers for military operations and clandestine activities across the Middle East.

In addition, MGM has provided technical, consulting and training services to Iran under several agreements signed by the government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in recent years. Iran has thus gained access to sophisticated dual-use technology, equipment and expertise through the agency’s Meteorological Instruments Calibration Center (Meteorolojik Aletler Kalibrasyon Merkezi).

The extent to which Iran has used MGM's equipment and expertise in the past, and whether it has used this capability for military purposes, remains unknown to the public due to the secrecy surrounding Iran's orders to MGM.

In addition to the dozens of bilateral agreements signed between Iran and Turkey over the past decade, the mullahs' regime also uses the regional grouping of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), a creation of Erdoan's Islamist mentor Necmettin Erbakan, a former prime minister who strengthened ties with Iran, as a key instrument to access Turkish know-how and critical information.

MGM operates a vast network of over 2,000 observation points to collect meteorological data on land, sea and air, gathering a wealth of information with both civil and military applications. In addition, the agency provides fundamental courses on meteorology and the use of radar data and systems to officers and non-commissioned officers at the Turkish Armed Forces Intelligence School (TSK stihbarat Okul Komutanl).

The Erdogan government's pro-Iranian stance has led Turkey to drift away from the Western bloc on many issues over the past decade. During his visit to Tehran in 2014, Erdogan said that Iran felt like his second homeland, reflecting his strong affinity with Iran's Islamist regime.

This affinity is driven not only by an ideological commitment to Islamism, but also by involvement in illegal and lucrative business activities. His secret dealings with Iran were exposed during corruption investigations in 2013, which revealed how Erdogan and his associates accepted large bribes from an Iranian agent named Reza Zarrab, who used Turkey’s state-owned Halkbank to launder Iranian government funds in an effort to circumvent US sanctions.

An excerpt from the MGM strategic report highlights that the Turkish meteorological service provides equal access to civilian and military customers and describes this practice as risky:

The key positions around Erdogan are occupied mostly by political Islamist individuals influenced in their youth by fantasies of the Iranian revolution. For example, Brahim Kaln, the head of the Turkish intelligence service MIT, is known to be a fervent admirer and sympathizer of the Iranian mullahs’ regime. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan was active in pro-Iranian Shiite circles during his youth and established ties with many Iranian agents, some of whom were later convicted of terrorism. He was identified as a trusted person in seized intelligence documents obtained from an Iranian-Turkish agent in 2011.

Sefer Turan, Erdogan’s top foreign policy adviser on Arab and Muslim states, previously worked for an Iranian-funded magazine that was later shut down over terrorism charges. Turan is known for defending Iran and its militant proxies in his writings, espousing positions that have included calls for the destruction of Israel.

Turkey has become a crucial gateway for Iran to acquire Western equipment, technology, and expertise. Iran transits the purchased materials through Turkish territory and then transports them to Iran by various means and routes. To facilitate these operations, Iran has set up hundreds of front companies in Turkey. The Erdogan government has, at best, turned a blind eye to these activities and, at worst, actively facilitated them.