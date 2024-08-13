National Football Team Can Use Nusantara Training Center: Jokowi





IKN Nusantara, East Kalimantan (ANTARA) – The Indonesian national football team will be able to use the training ground located in Indonesia's new capital Nusantara, East Kalimantan, in September, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said. “I confirmed this with PSSI Chairman Erick Thohir. He said the field could be used in September. Some fields have also been completed,” he noted after inspecting the field at the Nusantara football training center on Tuesday. The President noted that the facilities of two football fields have been completed using synthetic grass and natural grass, while the other area will be set up to carry out technical training. He believes that the existing grounds in the capital are sufficient for the national football team to train. The initial plan calls for the construction of eight football fields donated by the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). “The fields come from PSSI, and some are donated by FIFA and AFC,” Jokowi revealed. According to the information gathered, the football training center is located on an area of ​​34.5 hectares. The Nusantara Football Training Center is equipped with a dormitory that can accommodate 138 people, 56 double rooms for players, 20 single rooms for the coaching staff and six suites for the head coach. The dormitory also has rooms for physiotherapy, fitness, medical treatment and other facilities. According to Thohir, the construction work of the football training centre, which received financial assistance of 85.6 billion rupees ($5.1 million) from FIFA, is about 99 percent complete. FIFA Forward Programme assistance covers the construction of two pitches, accommodation for players and coaches, and changing rooms. “Overall, the progress of the first phase of construction is 99 percent, and now the furniture is starting to fill up,” he said. The construction of the football training centre also received financial support worth Rs 90 billion (US$5.4 million) from the state budget (APBN). Related News: Government, PSSI Boost Indonesian Football by Upgrading Stadiums

Related News: Government, PSSI Boost Indonesian Football by Upgrading Stadiums

Related News: PSSI commits to developing women's football: Thohir

