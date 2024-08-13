Independence Day 2024: Where and how to watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi's August 15 speech live





India is set to celebrate its 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024. The day will be marked by a series of patriotic events, culminating in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation from the historic Red Fort in New Delhi. This will be Prime Minister Modi’s 11th consecutive Independence Day address, an event that is eagerly awaited by millions across the country. Here’s everything you need to know about when and where to watch the momentous event live, along with details on the theme and associated campaigns. Independence Day Parade 2024 Live Stream: When and Where to Watch The official Independence Day ceremony will begin early in the morning, and Prime Minister Modi is expected to hoist the national flag at 7:30 am. The event will be broadcast live, so that citizens of the country and around the world can witness this important event. TV broadcast:The event will be broadcast live on Doordarshan, India's public service broadcaster, which is the traditional channel for covering national events. Live Streaming:For those who prefer to follow the event online, the live stream will be available on the YouTube channel of the Press Information Bureau (PIB). In addition, the event will be streamed on social media platforms including X (formerly Twitter), where the official accounts @PIB_India and @PMOIndia will provide real-time updates and live coverage. Independence Day 2024 Theme: “Viksit Bharat” This year's Independence Day is themed 'Viksit Bharat', which means 'Developed India'. The theme underlines the Indian government's ambitious vision of transforming India into a fully developed nation by 2047, the centenary of its independence. Areas of intervention:The theme of 'Viksit Bharat' focuses on holistic growth across various sectors including education, health, infrastructure and technology. The aim is to enhance India's global position through sustained economic growth, social progress and sustainable development. Speech by the Prime Minister:In his speech, Prime Minister Modi is expected to review the country's achievements in the past year, outline future goals and discuss key policies to realise the vision of a developed India. The speech will also pay tribute to the freedom fighters who laid down their lives for the nation's independence. Independence Day 2024 Evening Parade and Celebrations After the Prime Minister's speech, the Independence Day celebrations will continue with a grand parade. This parade is one of the highlights of the day, featuring: India's Military Prowess:The parade will be marked by the display of state-of-the-art military equipment and the disciplined march of the armed forces, reflecting the strength and preparedness of the country's defense capabilities. Cultural diversity:India's rich cultural heritage will be on full display, with colourful performances and tableaux depicting various states and regions. Technological progress:The parade will also highlight India's technological advancements, with exhibits showcasing the country's progress in areas such as space exploration, digital innovation and sustainable energy. In the evening, major buildings and monuments across the country will be lit up in the colours of the tricolour, adding to the festive atmosphere. The sight of these illuminated structures, from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to the India Gate, symbolises national pride and unity. Har Ghar Tiranga Campaign Along with the Independence Day celebrations, the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is running from 9th to 15th August 2024. This initiative, launched by the Government of India, encourages every citizen to hoist the national flag at home.

The campaign aims to instill a deep sense of patriotism and national pride among citizens. By participating, individuals not only express their love for the nation but also contribute to a larger narrative of unity and national identity.

Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted the importance of the campaign, saying, “The initiative aims to instill a spirit of patriotism and national pride among citizens by encouraging every Indian to hoist the national flag.” “Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam” campaign On the occasion of Independence Day celebrations, the Ministry of Defence launched 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam', a nationwide tree plantation drive. Launch and objectives:This campaign was officially launched by Prime Minister Modi on the occasion of World Environment Day, June 5, 2024. The goal is to plant 1.5 million trees across India, symbolizing a commitment to environmental sustainability and honoring the earth as a mother giver. Participants:The tree plantation initiative will involve various defence-related organisations including the three armed forces, Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), defence public sector undertakings (PSUs), Controller General of Defence Accounts (CGDA), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Sainik Schools and armament factories. This wide participation underlines the collective effort towards environmental conservation. Also read | Exploring TikTok's 'Very Demure, Very Mindful' Trend: What Is Demuremaxxing and Why It's Going Viral

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/technology/tech-news/independence-day-2024-where-and-how-to-watch-pm-narendra-modis-august-15-speech-live/articleshow/112504740.cms

