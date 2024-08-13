Politics
More MPs and Mayors to Join Trkiyes AK Party on Anniversary
In power for more than two decades, the Justice and Development Party (AKP) is preparing to celebrate the 23rd anniversary of its founding by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his Movement of the Righteous. The party will hold a major event on Wednesday in the capital, Ankara, to mark the occasion.
Party Vice Chairman Hamza Da told reporters on Tuesday that their family would expand with new members, including 15 mayors and two lawmakers who will join the party at the celebration event at a new congress venue the party recently inaugurated.
The AK Party, which has the largest membership, more than 11 million according to last year's figures, has successively defeated its main rival, the Republican People's Party (CHP), which is the oldest in Turkey's short democratic history. On Wednesday, it will rally its supporters with demonstrations under the theme “AKP Party, Name of Hope, Action and Future.”
The developments are likely to boost morale among party supporters after the unprecedented losses in the March 31 municipal elections and the failure to recapture the mayoral seats in Istanbul and Ankara, which were party strongholds in the past before the CHP won the 2019 and 2024 elections. The party, however, retains a comfortable majority in parliament and Erdoan, despite facing the first runoff of his political career, secured another four-year term last year. A relative newcomer to Turkish politics, the party has proven to be the most successful of its kind, holding on to government for 22 years thanks to consecutive electoral victories.
Da said that the party that overcame various obstacles is also the party of the future, while praising the leadership of Erdoan, who led the mobilization of cadres to embrace more people.
He said that the founders, former ministers, former speakers of parliaments, as well as current cadres and a large number of supporters will participate in the commemorative festivities. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is expected to conclude the anniversary ceremony with a speech. The festivities will be held simultaneously in Trkiyes provinces at 2 p.m. local time, Da said.
“The AKP has always been at the heart of Turkish politics and will remain so. We will officially admit new members to the party, including MPs and mayors,” he said.
From political pundits to opponents, many believed that the AKP party, founded by former members of the Virtue Party (FP), would have a short-lived existence when it set out its Turkish political trajectory in 2002.
Erdoğan himself was considered a political fad when he unexpectedly won the mayor's seat in Istanbul's municipal elections.
Today, the party and Erdoğan (first as prime minister and then as president) are considered the most enduring forces in the history of the republic. The party, which has never lost a general election, is hailed for ending the era of coalition governments that crippled the country's development.
The party has kept Erdoan's promise that nothing would ever be the same in Turkey again and has undertaken major reforms and turned around the country, which was in the grip of an economic crisis when the AKP came to power.
The party won its first major victory in the November 2002 elections, winning over 34% of the vote, but not under Erdoan, who was under a political ban. Instead, Abdullah Gül formed the AKP's first government. A few months later, Erdoan was elected as a member of parliament after his ban was lifted and chosen to lead the government in 2003. The party faced its next test in the 2004 municipal elections, where it won over 41% of the vote. Since then, it has not conceded defeat in most municipalities in subsequent elections, with the exception of losing strongholds in 2019.
