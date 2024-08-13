India-Poland trade: Modi set to visit Poland, Ukraine from August 21-23; first Indian PM to visit Warsaw in over 4 decades





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit Poland and Ukraine between August 21 and 23 with a message of dialogue and diplomacy amid escalating conflict between Russia and Ukraine. This comes just over a month after Modi visited Russia and Austria. This will be the first visit by an Indian prime minister to Warsaw in over four decades, though Poland is India's largest trade and investment partner in Central and Eastern Europe. From Warsaw, Modi is expected to travel to kyiv for a half-day visit, ET has learnt.

India's Deputy National Security Advisor Pawan Kapoor recently visited kyiv to discuss various aspects of the proposed visit. During his Warsaw visit, Modi is expected to focus on technology collaboration, ET has learnt. Polish capabilities and advanced technologies in the food processing industry are well recognized. The two countries have set up a joint task force on food processing. Polish food processing companies and entrepreneurs could participate in the mega food parks being set up in India, government sources said. Poland also has reputable clean coal technologies and Polish public sector enterprises have played a significant role in developing the mining and power sectors in India. Coal India trainee engineers have been trained at Polish mines specializing in smart mining. India and Poland signed an agreement in 2019 to strengthen bilateral cooperation in the coal and mining sector. Indian investments in Poland have been growing steadily over the years and are now estimated at over $3 billion. Indian companies are partners in Poland's development and have created a substantial number of jobs there, particularly Indian IT companies that have invested in Poland and are said to employ nearly 10,000 Polish nationals, an MEA statement said. Poland has a strong tradition of Indological studies. Polish scholars have been translating Sanskrit works into Polish since the 19th century. Sanskrit was taught at the 600-year-old Jagiellonian University in Krakow (the oldest in Poland) from 1860 to 1861, and a chair of Sanskrit was established there in 1893. The Department of Indology at the Oriental Institute of the University of Warsaw (founded in 1932) is the largest center of Indian studies in Central Europe.



