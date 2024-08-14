Will Keir Starmer's call to Iranian president change his retaliation against Israel?

IIn the ranking of surprises of this summer, Monday night's phone call between the British Prime Minister and the Iranian President must rank high.

It was the first public call at this level between the leaders of the two countries since Boris Johnson spoke to then Iranian President Hassan Rouhani more than three years ago. A lot of water has flowed under a lot of bridges since then.

The UK has found a way to pay off its 40-year debt to Iran, with interest; Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been released and is able to return to the UK after six years in prison, along with another dual national, Anoosheh Ashoori; and both countries have changed prime ministers and presidents more than once.

The fact that the call took place at all, however and when, reflects less the removal of many (but not all) obstacles in the UK’s long-standing relationship with Iran than the anxiety gripping much of the Western world about a full-scale war engulfing the Middle East.

The fear is that Iran will launch a direct attack on Israel and/or escalate the conflict on Israel's northern border through its proxy Hezbollah in response to the assassination of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh two weeks ago in Tehran.

For some, the fact that Iran has not yet done so suggests hesitation and the possibility of an opening for deterrence; for others, it simply means that Tehran is biding its time, bringing the feared retaliation closer with each passing day.

Deterrence appeared to be at the heart of Keir Starmer’s message when he spoke to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. In the summary of the 30-minute conversation released by 10 Downing Street, Starmer expressed deep concern about the situation in the region and urged Iran to refrain from attacking Israel, arguing that war was in no one’s interest.

There is a serious risk of miscalculation, he warned, and now is the time to be calm and think carefully. Starmer reiterated his support for an immediate ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, the release of all hostages, increased aid to Gaza and more diplomacy to achieve it.

It is unclear what the Iranian president’s response was. What is clear, however, is that Starmer’s call was just one part of a concerted, and perhaps last-minute, Western diplomatic effort to avert a wider conflict.

In a busy day diplomatically, Starmer also took part in other calls, which resulted in two joint statements, one with Germany and France, which repeated calls for a ceasefire in Gaza, with an appeal for Iranian restraint; the other with the addition of the US and Italy, which adopted a rather tougher tone, pledging to defend Israel if attacked and warning of serious consequences for regional security if Iran decided to act.

The United States also announced new naval deployments to the region, including the accelerated arrival of the USS Abraham Lincoln strike group, it's a classic example of good cop, bad cop, although it's not clear what exactly was offered to Iran to stay its hand, beyond perhaps a diplomatic engagement.

There was no talk of easing sanctions, for example. While the British prime minister's phone call with President Pezeshkian, and the statements that accompanied it, were clearly motivated by shared Western concern about the immediate risks of a wider war, some details suggest that other factors were at work.

The new British government wants to establish itself as a collegiate and European diplomatic actor, not just as a US acolyte. Hence these two statements, one reflecting European priorities, with a specifically European tone. Coincidentally, Starmer has enjoyed a meteoric start on the international stage, thanks to the NATO summit in Washington and the meeting of the European Political Community at Blenheim Palace, both of which took place within days of his arrival at 10 Downing Street. It was a start not to be wasted.

Another possibility would be to determine, even in this difficult time, whether a new Iranian president could have a positive impact on the hostility between Iran and the West. Pezeshkian was the unexpected winner of elections held after his predecessor was killed in a helicopter crash last May. Whether this could bring about a change, either in domestic or foreign policy (or both), is a matter of much speculation.

For some, these hopes are misplaced, because it is not the president but the supreme leader who makes decisions in Iran's theocracy. So there can be and will be no change without change at the top. Others point to Pezeshkian's reputation as a relative liberal (emphasis, relative); the fact that he won the election; and the still-lively social ferment, and see something less gloomy.

The problem is that this may not be the time to take advantage of such a prospect, even if it exists. No government can afford to appear weak if its sovereignty is violated. Iran has responded in a largely symbolic manner to the alleged Israeli strike on its representation in Damascus.

Iran cannot afford to repeat the attack, especially since the July 31 attack took place against a building in Tehran and claimed the life of a foreign dignitary who was under its protection as a guest. It is not only national security that is at stake, but also dignity and honor. Iran could still moderate its response, but it will have to respond. The fact that such intense efforts are being made to contain Iran speaks volumes.

One of the best reasons Donald Trump, as president, tried to start talking specifically to Moscow and Pyongyang was that each of them generated disproportionate instability elsewhere. Fix one problem and you fix others as well. The same could be said of Iran today.

In his phone call on Monday, Starmer warned the Iranian president against any further support for Russia against Ukraine, called for better treatment of detained foreign nationals, and demanded an end to threats against Iranian nationals in the UK. Interestingly, both sides agreed that constructive dialogue between the UK and Iran was in the interests of both countries, even if the UK sets the terms.

And it is true. Re-engagement with Iran could help defuse the bilateral and third-country issues raised in the Downing Street briefing, as well as ease a range of tensions in the Middle East.

Unfortunately, progress is unlikely until Iran avenges the killing of its Hamas guest; and depending on what it decides to do, any re-engagement with Iran may then be even less likely.