Turkey kills 17 PKK members in northern Iraq – Modern Tokyo Times

Turkey kills 17 PKK members in northern Iraq Nuray Lydia Oglu and Sawako Utsumi Modern Tokyo Türkiye (Türkiye) 17 members of the Kurdistan Workers' Party were killed (PKK) in northern Iraq. Turkish airstrikes against the positions of the PKK and other Kurdish groups continue in northern Iraq and northern Syria. The aim is to push back the positions of the PKK and other targets aimed at protecting Turkey from the threat of the PKK and other Kurdish groups emanating from Syria. Since mid-June, Turkish armed forces have been deployed in increasing numbers around Duhok in northern Iraq, patrolling the rugged mountainous landscape and setting up checkpoints to catch PKK members and sympathisers. Lee Jay Walker (Modern Tokyo Times Analyst) said, “The National Security Council met in Iraq and condemned Turkey's activity. However, Iraq is too weak to stop the actions of Iran, Turkey and other countries that violate Iraq's sovereignty.” The National Security Council said it rejected the violations committed by Turkish forces in common border areas. In April, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Kurdish and Iraqi officials in Erbil and Baghdad to discuss the PKK problem – a matter of Turkey's national security. NATO member Turkey continues to occupy northern Cyprus and parts of northern Syria. Moreover, under Erdoan's leadership, the nation is expansionist, promoting pan-Turkism and getting involved in parts of Africa. (Libya and Somalia). Turkey has also interfered against Armenian Christians in Nagorno-Karabakh by supporting Azerbaijan. According to the International Crisis Group, Turkey is increasingly relying on its air power, including armed drones, to push back the PKK and its affiliates. Unlike the Palestinian issue, the Kurdish question receives limited international media coverage. Yet the Kurds are the most populous stateless people in West Asia. Iraq is too weak to stem the geopolitical intrigues of Turkey and Iran. Modern Tokyo News is part of the Modern Tokyo Times group http://moderntokyotimes.com International news and Japan news from the Modern Tokyo Times http://sawakoart.com Website of Sawako Utsumis and Modern Tokyo Times artist https://moderntokyonews.com Tokyo Modern News Tokyo News and International News JOIN US ON TWITTER https://twitter.com/MTT_News Modern Tokyo JOIN US ON FACEBOOK http://facebook.com/moderntokyotimes

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://moderntokyotimes.com/turkey-kills-17-pkk-in-northern-iraq/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos