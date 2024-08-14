Donald Trump has jumped the shark





It started with 40 minutes of technical difficulties and only got worse. In more than two hours of aimless speeches and ego-stroking with Elon Musk, former President Donald Trump sputtered the biggest blows of his grievances, praised strongmen like Vladimir Putin, and painted his opponent Kamala Harris as an existential threat to America: “If she’s going to be our president, pretty soon you’re not going to have a country anymore,” he told Musk, whose X-rated campaign launch for Ron DeSantis last year was plagued by similar technical problems. Absent from the debates? Nothing coherent or convincing. The entire Trump campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself, the Harris campaign said in a statement afterward. Rich, self-centered guys who will betray the middle class and won’t be able to livestream in 2024.

The Trump Show has grown old and stale, and lately the Republican presidential nominee has found himself desperate to regain the momentum he lost when Harris emerged as the Democrats’ new star. But that reset didn’t happen Monday, despite Musk’s best efforts: “It’s essential that you win, for the good of the country,” Musk told Trump. But the former president failed to hit the mark with the right-wing billionaire. He recounted last month’s shootings in Pennsylvania and promised the largest eviction in history if reelected, but otherwise said nothing of interest — no small feat, given the interview’s considerable length. He also sounded harsh in regurgitating his rally speech, with an at-times muddled delivery that underscored his now-younger opponent’s vigor. In one odd digression, he described Harris as looking like the most beautiful actress who ever lived on the cover of Time magazine. It was a drawing, and in fact, it looked a lot like a great first lady, Melania, Trump told Musk.

The impression one gets from listening to all this is of a man who has run out of ideas, dipping into an old bag of tricks that aren’t as interesting as they used to be. That’s not to say Democrats should get complacent: There’s still a big market for what Trump is selling, and powerful interests, embodied by Elon Musk, are looking to propel him to power. But the candidate seems only capable of doing the same things he’s done a million times before, except much worse. He had hoped to regain his footing Monday night with Musk, who has become one of his most prominent supporters. Instead, he highlighted the personal quirks that Harris’ campaign has sought to highlight and the extremism of his agenda, as evidenced by his praise for Musk’s firing, his promise to close the Department of Education and his comments in favor of climate change because, he says, global warming will mean more beachfront properties.

Musk said Monday that his goal with the livestream was to help people understand how [Trump] “He speaks when it's a conversation rather than an interview. No one is really themselves in an interview,” Musk said, “so it's hard to understand what they're really like. But it turns out that Trump is still like that, and after eight years of bullshit, maybe Americans are finally ready to move on.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/story/donald-trump-elon-musk-interview The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos