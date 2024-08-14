Jokowi's latest Indonesian budget could test Prabowo's ambitious plans

Indonesian President Joko Widodo is likely to push the country's budget deficit closer to the official limit of 3% of gross domestic product in his final spending plan, raising questions about his successor's far-reaching policy agenda. Bloomberg

Article content (Bloomberg) — Indonesian President Joko Widodo is likely to push the country's budget deficit closer to the official limit of 3% of gross domestic product in his final spending plan, raising questions about his successor's far-reaching policy agenda. Outgoing President Jokowi is due to unveil on August 16 his budget plan for the first year of President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who takes office in October. With the current year’s deficit widening as the weak rupiah pushes up financing and subsidy costs, analysts expect the 2025 deficit to be at the upper end of the proposed range, of 2.3 to 2.8 percent of GDP.

Article content Investors are keen to see how the budget can ensure continuity of Jokowi’s policies while also accommodating the next government’s big plans, including Prabowo’s pledge to implement a $29 billion free meals program for children. Markets are also aware that Prabowo could revise the budget once in power, although he has denied reports that his team is considering removing legal limits on Indonesia’s budget deficit and overall debt ratio. “We do not believe it is in the Prabowo administration’s interest to rock the boat, especially when markets remain nervous and concerned about fiscal discipline,” said Brian Lee, economist at Maybank Securities Pte. The 2025 budget, which Jokowi will present to parliament on Friday afternoon after a state-of-the-nation address, is key to boosting Southeast Asia’s largest economy. His successor, Prabowo, aims to accelerate growth to 8% during his five-year term. That’s ambitious for an economy that has grown around 5% over the past decade. Markets will also focus on the narrative around fiscal math to gauge the consolidation path ahead, said Radhika Rao, economist at DBS Group Holdings Ltd.

Article content Here's what to watch for in the 2025 budget: Debt financing The financing issue is important, with the budget deficit estimated at 2.7% of GDP for the current year, compared with an initial forecast of 2.29%. Revenue forecasts will be closely watched to assess whether the deficit target can be met, said Euben Paracuelles, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. The problem is there is no room for slippage given that we are so close to the ceiling, Paracuelles said. Prabowo’s fiscal plans have investors nervous and are under increased scrutiny, notes Tamara Mast Henderson of Bloomberg Economics. A budget deficit of 3% of GDP would be up from an average of 1.8% since 2004, she noted. That would still be small enough to keep the debt burden broadly stable, but only barring major shocks, she wrote. A wider gap without safeguards looks risky. Indonesia’s solid growth outlook, prudent fiscal policy and relatively low net external and public debt led S&P Global Ratings to affirm Indonesia’s credit rating of BBB last month, despite a deficit close to 3% of GDP. However, the rating agency warned that excessive increases in debt or interest payments, or a structural slowdown in exports, could threaten the ratings.

Article content Investors fear that a weakening global outlook could weigh on Indonesia's coffers, as could any delay in a planned VAT hike next year. A larger deficit tends to elicit a negative market reaction as it could increase the supply of bonds, said Josua Pardede, chief economist at PT Bank Permata in Jakarta. Human capital With the new government emphasizing human capital improvement, social protection programs are expected to receive greater attention in the 2025 budget. This marks a shift in emphasis toward soft infrastructure from the Jokowi-era construction. In June, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati agreed to allocate up to 71 trillion rupees ($4.5 billion) in the budget for the phased rollout of the free meal program next year. It remains to be seen how the initial phase will play out, which will determine the extent of the impact it will have on the economy. Any expansion of welfare to help low-income households and boost purchasing power will also be monitored, Maybanks Lee said, as consumption has been sluggish in recent months.

Article content Infrastructure and subsidies Infrastructure projects will likely remain on the agenda to support Indonesia's transition to green energy and its ambitions to become an electric vehicle hub. But the government could adjust its budget to support new priority programs, raising questions about how much it can spare to continue building the new capital, which has struggled to attract private investment. Prabowo said this week he was determined to keep the Nusantara project on track. Subsidies, which are essential to maintaining prices and domestic demand, will also be closely scrutinized by policymakers looking to free up cash. Many Indonesians rely on subsidies on fuel and cooking gas to make ends meet. Investors are closely monitoring how government spending is distributed and allocated across different budget categories, Bank Permatas Pardede said. Channeling the fiscal deficit into productive investments and spending that promote long-term economic growth could mitigate the negative impact on market sentiment.

