Tamara Keith and Amy Walter discuss new polls showing Harris ahead of Trump in key battlegrounds





Tamara Keith:

That's right, and Democrats in general – so any Democrat, a generic Democrat, a ham sandwich Democrat, would probably have the same problem with the economy and immigration.

Voters have long felt that Republicans are stronger on economic issues and on immigration. On the economy, Harris hinted in her campaign speech at where she plans to take her policy implementation. And we don't know exactly what that will mean in terms of implementation.

But she says yes, prices are too high and she's going to bring them down. She's talking about bringing prices down by going after businesses, by imposing taxes on unwanted products, by using some of the measures that President Biden has talked about, but she's talking about it in a way that relies more on the fact that these are tough times.

So I think that's what we're going to see. When she was in Nevada, she announced that she supported something that former President Trump announced a few months ago, which was the idea of ​​not taxing tips for service workers.

She clarifies that this proposal is aimed at service sector workers. Some criticism of Trump’s proposal has been that lawyers and hedge fund workers could also switch their income to tips instead of wages. As for Harris and this proposal, nothing has really been developed. There is still no political section on her website. There was one on Biden’s presidential campaign website.

But, again, it's three weeks and they're heading into the convention. And, in part, she's in a race to just keep that momentum, those good vibes, those very enthusiastic Democrats, going as long as she can.

