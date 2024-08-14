Mesuji Acting Regent to IKN Attends at Invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo – medianasional.id

Politics
Mesuji, medianasional.id – Acting Regent of Mesuji Febrizal Levi Sukmana came directly to the capital of the archipelago (IKN) to respond to the invitation and listen to the instructions of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Tuesday (13/08/2024).
This activity began with a report from the Minister of Home Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Tito Karnavian, transmitted by the Minister of Home Affairs, according to which the current number of regional heads is 38 governors, 98 mayors and 416 regents, for a total of 552.
“Today's participants were 517 governors, mayors/regents, both permanent and interim,” the Interior Minister explained in his report.
“Furthermore, on behalf of my fellow regional leaders, I would like to thank the President very much for giving us the opportunity to be here in person, in a very beautiful place, and we will then be ready to receive instructions from the President,” he continued.
After that, it continued under the leadership of President Jokowi to all regional heads.
“Welcome to the national capital,” the president said, opening his speech in the presence of Vice President Maruf Amin, a number of ministers, the TNI commander, the national police chief, hundreds of governors, regents and mayors present at the national capital for the occasion.
One of the President's briefings to governors, regents and mayors is the concept of regional planning for the future.
“I want to convey that the capital of the archipelago (IKN) is an example of a city of the future that was built with a concept of the future, the concept is a forest city, a forest city and not a concrete city,” he said.
For this reason, President Jokowi reminded all regional heads to plan development concepts in their respective regions.
“I think provinces, districts and cities can plan what city they want to become. I've said it many times, there's a city in California that's dedicated to golf, there's 37 golf courses there, that's it, nothing else,” he explained.
“So it can be conceptualized, maybe not completed in one or two periods, but the plan has to be in place and detailed, mature,” the president added, reminding him.
Coming back to IKN, besides the forest city, IKN also offers a smart city concept, where all activities are supported by technology.
“The momentum is good, times are changing, now is the time, whether it is digital or other technologies,” the President continued.
With the concept of forest city and smart city, President Jokowi continued, IKN will later become a livable city, a city where life is good.
“I think all provinces, districts and cities are moving in this direction,” he stressed.
Then, President Jokowi explained, a city should have a small lake or reservoir that, in addition to bringing aesthetic beauty, will also reduce the temperature in a city.
“Here (IKN) about 60 small lakes or reservoirs will be built. I proposed to the Minister of PUPR, if possible, two, three times, we can do it and it is not expensive, the APBD has the capacity, so it must be planned, “It must be designed, not done like this,” the President said.
Present on this occasion were the President and Vice President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ministers of the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet, the Commander of the TNI and the Chief of the National Police, Governors, Regents/Mayors from all over Indonesia and guests.
