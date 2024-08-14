As Trump flails and invites conspiracies, his allies urge him to stay true to his message





CNN —

When Donald Trump's highly anticipated interview with Elon Musk, the billionaire owner of X, finally began after more than 40 minutes of technical difficulties, Musk claimed without evidence that the former president's opponents had staged an attack on the social media site to silence him.

“There's a lot of opposition to people just listening to what President Trump has to say,” Musk said.

But lately, some of those who want to silence him are those who want to see him back in the Oval Office.

Seeming disoriented and bewildered by an unfamiliar and ever-changing political landscape, Trump has responded with a torrent of mean-spirited messages, racial slurs and conspiratorial rhetoric that even his close allies and donors acknowledge as counterproductive. Some have privately expressed grave concern that the former president’s recent failure to stay on track has squandered an early opportunity to slow the momentum of his new challenger, Vice President Kamala Harris.

Guess what? It’s a different race now, a source close to the former president said. Democrats are motivated. They have a huge electoral machine and she’s raising money, and she can make a coherent argument for him.

This should be easy, they added. Let's talk about economics and let's talk about immigration.

For Trump, staying true to his message has never been easy, as illustrated by the former president’s return to X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, where he was once a figurehead. Ahead of his Monday interview with Elon Musk, Trump’s account posted for the first time in a year a series of carefully edited videos that articulated the case for another Trump presidency in a way that regularly eludes the candidate himself. One of the messages asked, “Are you better off now than when I was president?”

The question goes to the heart of his campaign message to voters, but Trump failed to ask it until the end of his two-hour conversation with Musk, during which he aired familiar grievances about the 2020 election, commented on Harris's beauty on the latest Time magazine cover, fixated on President Joe Biden and, by a CNN tally, told at least 20 lies.

President Trump continued the case against Kamala Harris for more than two hours yesterday in a record-breaking conversation on X Spaces. He spoke about the weakness, failure and dangerously liberal nature of the Kamala-Walz ticket, the most radical in American history, campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement that argued Trump was not offside. In each of his speeches, President Trump lays out his bold vision for this country through his America First agenda and contrasts it with Kamala Harris’ dismal record of soaring inflation, an out-of-control border and rising crime in American communities.

The interview reflected Trump’s approach since Biden stepped aside on July 21, a period marked by renewed energy for Harris and the former president’s failed attempts to confront a political landscape that was no longer tilted in his favor. During that stretch, Trump has attacked Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, the popular leader of a resurgent battleground; accused Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, of hiding half her racial identity; and summoned the press to Mar-a-Lago for an impromptu news conference rife with lies, at one point claiming that the size of his audience before the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol compared favorably to the turnout for Martin Luther King Jr.’s appearance at the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

“The double-edged sword of Donald Trump as a standard-bearer is that he can at any time disrupt narratives that would crush Republicans and at any time build a self-defeating narrative,” said Steve Deace, a conservative talk radio host. If Donald Trump were to repeat his campaign arguments and pitches, it would hurt his brand. But he definitely needs to focus more.

Those familiar flashes risk reminding some voters why they turned away from Trump in 2020, a challenge his campaign had until recently managed to downplay. Before July, the race was focused on Trump’s legal challenges and Biden’s declining approval ratings and weak political presence, while Democrats worked to divert public attention to the former president’s impromptu rallies and media appearances.

That is clearly no longer the case, as Harris and her online allies have been more effective in raising awareness about Trump's comments.

In June, Trump urged a gathering of Christians in Washington to vote this time, adding, “Four years from now, don’t vote, I don’t care.” No one really noticed. Yet when he made the same remark a month later to another gathering of religious conservatives, Trump set off a firestorm.

In another sign of the renewed focus on the former president's campaign events, celebrity singer Celine Dion publicly condemned the unauthorized use of her music at the former president's rally in Montana on Saturday. The Trump campaign has repeatedly featured Dion's hit song, “My Heart Will Go On,” at rallies throughout 2023 and 2024. However, Dion's statement revealed that she and her management team only recently became aware of its inclusion in the campaign playlist.

Republicans’ frustration with their changing fortunes has been on full display, as Republicans on Capitol Hill have increasingly issued warnings about Trump’s recent statements and their advisers have scrambled to find ways to change the former president’s mind. In a segment on Fox Business, Trump allies Larry Kudlow and Kellyanne Conway shared a message clearly tailored to their friend.

Don't walk away, don't call him stupid and call him all kinds of names, stay focused on the message, Kudlow said.

Conway added: “President Trump's winning formula is very clear: less insults, more insight and that political contrast.”

Conway, who ran his successful 2016 campaign, has also made a direct appeal, meeting recently at Trump's club in Bedminster, New Jersey, to express his concerns about the campaign's current decisions, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN.

Equally alarming to some of his inner circle is Trump’s latest resort to conspiracies from the fringes of the internet. Last weekend, Trump falsely claimed in a series of social media posts that no one had attended Harris’ recent rally in Michigan. Those claims, which came from far-right conspiracy theorists on the internet, were easily debunked by photos and videos taken by attendees and media outlets showing thousands of supporters at the event in an airport hangar near Detroit.

Stop questioning the size of his crowds and start questioning his position, former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said during an appearance on Fox this week.

Trump’s flirtation with conspiracy theories has long confounded many of his most traditional allies. Advisers have previously urged the former president to avoid accusations that the 2020 election was stolen, arguing that he needs to look to the future and that such claims do not help him court independent or more moderate voters. As recently as Monday night, Trump continued to spread these conspiracy theories.

Some allies worry that the Republican candidate is particularly susceptible to fringe theories at a time when he is most vulnerable.

Many advisers have blamed the problem on the former president’s unfettered and unfettered access. Proponents of some far-right conspiracy theories have direct access to Trump, including through his personal cellphone or as members of Mar-a-Lago and his other clubs. They regularly call him or drop by his home to chat with the former president when he’s golfing or dining. Aides and advisers often don’t have a complete picture of who is listening to him at any given moment.

He didn’t come up with the story, one adviser said when asked about the National Association of Black Journalists event where Trump first falsely suggested that Harris had only recently identified as black. The adviser pointed to far-right Twitter accounts, including Laura Loomer, a well-known provocateur and conspiracy theorist who has a relationship with Trump and regularly posts false information on social media.

Loomer has regularly spread unsubstantiated rumors about Trump's political opponents, once accusing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' wife of exaggerating his cancer diagnosis, and had addressed questions about Harris' race before Trump promoted the idea on the NABJ stage.

Trump praised Loomer during a recent appearance at a cryptocurrency conference, telling the crowd, “She’s a fantastic person, a fantastic woman.”

Another source close to Trump described the former president as appearing to be in a spiral, directly referencing his amplification of multiple conspiracy theories, expressing hope that the former president would regain the upper hand as the new state of the race became clear.

There are a lot of us depending on him, the person said, so he better get a grip.

