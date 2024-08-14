Jokowi admits he can sleep soundly at IKN





Jakarta, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo admits he can sleep soundly in the palace of the archipelago's capital (IKN), East Kalimantan. Previously, the head of state was honest and had not managed to sleep well because it was the first time he spent the night in the palace built in IKN. “Last night I also slept well at the State Palace. Good,” said President Joko Widodo after inaugurating Plaza Ceremoni in IKN, East Kalimantan, as quoted in a live broadcast by Kompas TV, Wednesday (14/8/2024). Jokowi revealed that times when one fails to sleep deeply are normal because the development of IKN occurs over the long term. Also read: Prabowo wants DPR, MA buildings to be built immediately in IKN, Jokowi: Yes, it will be your turn after October 20 The work is also a long and long work. “Yes, it's not finished yet, it's a big job, a very big job, it's a long job. So step by step, step by stepone by one,” he said. He also reiterated that he could sleep soundly at IKN. He even took the time to go for a walk in the morning before doing his activities. “If there is no air conditioning, it is a mistake to sleep there, so we will not be able to sleep soundly. Last night I was healthy, I was tired, I woke up right away at dawn and started playing. I've played everywhere, I don't know how many dozens of points I've scored,” he explained. Also read: Jokowi inaugurates 76 Paskibraka members serving at IKN, here is the list As previously reported, President Joko Widodo admitted that he did not sleep well the first time he spent the night at the presidential office at Garuda Palace, the capital of the East Kalimantan archipelago. Jokowi is known to have spent the night at the IKN Chairman's office on Sunday night (28/7/2024). This was the first time he spent the night at Garuda Palace. “Last night I slept here, I didn't sleep well. I'm telling it like it is,” Jokowi said with a laugh when speaking to reporters at the IKN Chairman's Office, Monday (29/7/2024). Basuki said that the air conditioner (AC) that was not cold enough caused President Joko Widodo to have poor sleep while staying at Garuda Palace, IKN, Sunday (28/7/2024) last night. Also read: While waiting for the certainty of a ministerial reshuffle towards the end of Jokowi's administration… “Yes (the president is not sleeping well) because of the air conditioning,” Basuki said at Garuda Palace, IKN, as quoted on the Presidential Secretariat's YouTube channel, Monday (29/7/2024).

