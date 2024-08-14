Trump, Musk Discussed Firing Strikers. UAW Now Calls for NLRB Investigation





DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has filed unfair labor practice charges against Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump and Tesla CEO Elon Musk after the two men argued on social media about Musk's alleged firing by striking workers.

In documents filed Tuesday with the National Labor Relations Board, the union alleges that the two men obstructed workers' right to join a union. The NLRB said it will review the allegations, which constitute a request for an investigation by the agency.

UAW President Shawn Fain, whose union endorsed Democrat Kamala Harris, said in a statement that Trump was anti-union.

Both Trump and Musk want working-class people to sit down and shut up, and they openly laugh about it, Fain said.

READ MORE: Trump recounts assassination attempt, expulsions with Musk in X-rated conversation

Brian Hughes, a senior adviser to the Trump campaign, called the allegations frivolous and a blatant political stunt designed to erode Trump's strong support among American workers.

The NLRB said it would investigate the complaints, one filed against the Trump campaign and the other naming Tesla Inc., the Austin, Texas-based maker of electric vehicles, batteries and solar panels led by Musk.

The accusations stem from statements Trump made Monday night during a conversation between the two men on X, the social network that Elon Musk now owns. The former president devoted much of the discussion, which lasted more than two hours, to his recent assassination attempt, illegal immigration and his plans to cut government regulations.

But during a discussion about government spending, Trump praised Musk for firing workers who went on strike. The UAW says that could intimidate workers from the Trump campaign or Tesla who might want to join a union.

“You’re the best cutter,” Trump told Musk. “I watch what you do. You come in and say, ‘You want to quit?’ I won’t mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, ‘That’s okay. You’re all gone.’”

READ MORE: How Elon Musk is using his social media platform X to amplify right-wing views

Musk said, “Yeah,” and laughed as Trump spoke.

It is unclear which employees Trump was referring to.

In June, eight former employees of SpaceX, Elon Musk's rocket company, sued the company and Musk, alleging that he ordered their firings after they spoke out about what they called rampant sexual harassment and an Animal House-style hostile work environment at the company.

Additionally, the NLRB determined that a 2018 Twitter post by Musk illegally threatened Tesla employees with the loss of stock options if they decided to be represented by a union.

Three judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit in New Orleans upheld that decision, as well as a related NLRB order requiring Tesla to rehire a fired employee, with back pay. But the full 5th Circuit later reversed that decision and voted to reconsider the case.

VIDEO: Walz tells LA union members that Trump, Vance have declared war on workers

Sanjukta Paul, a law professor at the University of Michigan, said the UAW's accusations have merit because Trump and Musk's comments could dampen workers' efforts to take collective action, including union organizing, or simply come together to improve working conditions.

You describe with approval, you wholeheartedly welcome the flagrant violation of our main federal labor law, she said. This would constitute an interference with protected rights.

Marick Masters, a professor emeritus of business at Wayne State University who follows labor issues, said the UAW's decision “puts the spotlight on Trump and tries to put him on the defensive in terms of his attitudes and behavior toward unions. He added that the union is monitoring Musk's comments because he has targeted Tesla's U.S. factories for organizing drives.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pbs.org/newshour/politics/trump-and-musk-discussed-firing-striking-workers-the-uaw-is-now-seeking-an-nlrb-investigation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos