Indonesia scales back Independence Day celebrations in new capital Nusantara

Indonesia's first Independence Day celebrations, planned in its new multi-billion dollar capital, have suffered an embarrassing setback for the government after it was forced to scale back its plans and withdraw invitations to foreign dignitaries.

The country was due to hold a major ceremony on Saturday in Nusantara, the new capital being built in the Borneo jungle at an estimated cost of $30 billion, attended by thousands of officials.

But the ambitious project, a legacy of outgoing President Joko Widodo, has been marred by delays, forcing the government to cut its guest list from 8,000 to 1,300 just days before the August 17 festivities.

The scaled-back ceremony underscores setbacks suffered by the project in the final months of Widodo's presidency and raises fresh doubts about its fate as he prepares to hand over leadership of Southeast Asia's largest economy to his successor Prabowo Subianto in October.

The Nusantaras development has been marred by construction delays, land acquisition problems and the absence of much-vaunted foreign investors. Concerns were compounded after the project management unexpectedly resigned in June.

Widodo, better known as Jokowi, said the guest list had to be cut because Nusantara did not have adequate facilities. Accommodation was not enough, as was food, because the ecosystem had not yet been built here, the president said this week at a groundbreaking ceremony for a convention center in the new capital.

A parade in Jakarta ahead of Indonesia's 79th independence anniversary celebrations. The country will hold two ceremonies, one in Nusantara and one in Jakarta Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Reuters

Indonesia will now hold two Independence Day ceremonies: one in Nusantara, led by Widodo and Prabowo, and another in Jakarta, featuring the current and incoming vice presidents.

Foreign diplomats were informed they were no longer invited to Nusantara 10 days before the ceremony, and were instead asked to attend the celebrations at the presidential palace in Jakarta, according to a letter sent by the foreign ministry seen by the Financial Times.

Previous arrangements for the ceremony to be attended by heads of mission in the capital Nusantara are no longer in effect, the ministry said in the letter dated Aug. 6.

Widodo first announced plans in 2022 to move Indonesia's capital to Nusantara from congested Jakarta, the world's fastest-sinking and one of the most polluted cities.

By moving the capital to an underdeveloped region of Indonesia, Widodo also aimed to spread wealth across the archipelagic nation.

But critics say the project was botched and that the government failed to adequately study the situation at the remote site, which is more than 1,200km from the current capital. The site struggles to reliably provide clean water and electricity, while the airport, which was supposed to be ready for Independence Day, remains unfinished, leaving the nearest airport a two-hour drive away.

Workers build a wall at the future presidential palace in Nusantara, Indonesia. The project has been plagued by construction delays AFP via Getty Images

According to Widodo, government operations will gradually move to Nusantara, which is scheduled for completion by 2045. Thousands of civil servants are expected to start moving from September, but enthusiasm is low. One official told the FT they do not want to move, citing the lack of infrastructure and the high cost of returning to Jakarta.

But Widodo moved quickly to put the project on a more solid footing before stepping down this year after a decade-long tenure in which he sought to transform Indonesia's economy.

To allay concerns after the Nusantaras leadership resigned, Widodo spent a night at the newly built presidential palace and held cabinet meetings in the capital.

Financing has also fallen short of expectations. Widodo had aimed to finance 80% from the private sector, but little has been achieved despite offers of tax breaks and expanded land rights. The Indonesian government is on track to have spent 72.3 trillion rupiah ($4.6 billion) of the state budget on Nusantara between 2022 and the end of 2024.

Despite Prabowo's assurances that he would continue building Nusantara, economists have warned that his administration will have to prioritize spending among several ambitious projects because of already strained public finances.

The FT reported last month that Prabowo's team was considering cutting Nusantaras' budget to help fund his core campaign promise to provide free meals to schoolchildren and pregnant women across the country, a program his aides estimate will cost $28 billion.

“At the very least, I will continue and, if possible, help to complete it, even though developing a capital city is not a short-term job, it is a long and difficult job,” Prabowo said this week.

Kennedy Muslim, a political analyst at Indikator Politik Indonesia, said Nusantara's future would depend on Widodo's influence on the next administration.

Jokowi is racing against time before stepping down… to ensure the development of Nusantara, he said. The big question remains how Jokowi can maintain his political influence.