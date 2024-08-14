Trump Recounts Assassination Attempt, Deportations With Musk During X-Ray Conversation





NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump recounted his assassination attempt in graphic detail and promised the largest deportation in U.S. history in a high-profile return to the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, a conversation that was marred by technical glitches.

“If I hadn't turned my head, I wouldn't be talking to you right now as much as I love you,” Trump told X owner Elon Musk.

VIDEO: Concerns over disinformation, foreign interference hang over presidential race

Elon Musk, a former Trump critic, said the Republican candidate's steadfastness, demonstrated by his response to last month's shooting, was essential for national security.

“There are some really tough people out there,” Musk said. “And if they don’t think the president of the United States is tough, they’ll do whatever they want.”

The rare public conversation between Trump and Musk, which lasted more than two hours Monday night and was conducted in a very amicable atmosphere, revealed little new about Trump’s plans for a second term. The former president devoted much of the discussion to his recent assassination attempt, illegal immigration and his plans to slash government regulations.

However, the online meeting underscored how much the American political landscape has changed less than four years after Trump was permanently banned by the social media platform's former leadership for spreading misinformation that sparked the January 6, 2021, attack on Congress and undermined the very foundations of American democracy.

This type of misinformation has thrived at X under Musk, even though it was largely ignored in his conversation with Trump, save for a passing reference by the latter to a “rigged election.”

The session was meant to be a direct opportunity for the former president to reach millions of potential voters. It was also an opportunity for X, a platform that relies heavily on politics, to redeem itself after some struggles.

It didn't start as planned.

While over 878,000 users logged into the meeting more than 40 minutes after the scheduled start time, the interview had not yet begun. Many users received a message saying “Details not available.”

Trump's team reported that “the interview on X is being overwhelmed by listeners tuning in.” And once the meeting began, Musk apologized for the delay and blamed it on a “massive attack” that overwhelmed the company's system. Trump's voice sounded muffled at times.

Trump supporters were openly frustrated.

“Not available????? I planned my entire day around this,” wrote conservative commentator Glenn Beck. “Please let Elon know we can’t join,” posted billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman.

Ahead of the event, Musk posted on the platform that X was conducting “system scaling tests” to handle what was expected to be a high volume of attendees.

The rocky start is reminiscent of a social media conversation in May 2023 between Elon Musk and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The Republican governor was using the social media platform to formally announce his presidential candidacy, a disastrous rollout marred by technical glitches and overloaded by more than 400,000 people trying to log in.

Trump's Democratic rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, noted that Trump mocked DeSantis at the time.

“Wow! DeSanctus’ Twitter launch is a DISASTER! His entire campaign will be a disaster. LOOK!” Trump wrote in a message reposted by Harris’ campaign Monday.

After the interview ended, Harris' campaign responded with a statement saying, “The entire Trump campaign is in service of people like Elon Musk and himself, self-obsessed rich people who will betray the middle class and who won't be able to host a livestream in 2024.”

Monday's meeting highlighted the evolving personal relationship between Trump and Musk, two of the world's most powerful men who have gone from bitter rivals to unlikely allies in the span of one election season.

Elon Musk, who until recently described himself as a “moderate Democrat,” suggested in 2022 that Trump was too old to be president again. Yet Musk formally endorsed Trump two days after his assassination attempt last month.

During their meeting, Trump welcomed the idea of ​​Elon Musk joining his next administration to help reduce government waste. Musk volunteered to join a possible “commission on government efficiency.”

“You’re the best cutter,” Trump told Elon Musk. “I need an Elon Musk, I need someone who has a lot of strength, courage and intelligence. I want to close the Department of Education, give education back to the states.”

Even before his endorsement, the tech company CEO had already worked privately to support a pro-Trump super PAC. The group, known as America PAC, is now under investigation by election officials for alleged attempts to collect misleading voter data.

Meanwhile, Trump has softened his criticism of electric vehicles, citing Elon Musk’s leadership at Tesla. And on Monday at least, Trump returned to Musk’s social media platform in force. The former president posted at least eight individual messages in the hours leading up to Musk’s interview.

Long before he endorsed Trump, Musk had been increasingly right-wing in his posts and actions on the platform, also using X to try to influence political discourse around the world. He’s feuded with a Brazilian judge over censorship, decried what he calls the “woke mind virus,” and amplified false claims that Democrats are secretly bringing in migrants to vote in U.S. elections.

Musk also reinstated previously banned accounts, including conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and Trump, who was kicked off the platform then known as Twitter two days after the January 6 violence, with the company citing “the risk of further incitement of violence.” In November 2022, Musk bought the company and Trump’s account was reinstated, though the former president had refrained from tweeting until Monday, insisting he was happier on his own site Truth Social, which he launched during the ban.

Trump’s audience on X is considerably larger than that of Truth Social, which went public earlier this year. Trump has just over 7.5 million followers on Truth Social, while his largely inactive X account has 88 million followers. Elon Musk’s account, which hosted the interview, has more than 193 million followers.

As a reminder that the whole world was watching the situation, this conversation prompted a precautionary warning from Europe.

Thierry Breton, a French business leader and European Commissioner for the Internal Market, has warned Elon Musk against a potential “amplification of harmful content” by broadcasting his interview with Trump. In a letter published on X, Breton urged Elon Musk to “ensure X’s compliance” with European legislation, including the Digital Services Act, adopted in 2022 to address a number of issues, including disinformation.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung urged the EU to “mind its own business instead of trying to interfere in the US presidential election.”

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina.

