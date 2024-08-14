US needs a strong president: Donald Trump says Putin, Xi and Kim Jong-un are at the top of their game in interview with Elon Musk





Republican Party candidate and former US president Donald Trump said on Tuesday that leaders of authoritarian governments like Russia, China and North Korea were at the top of their game and the US needed a strong president to confront them, NDTV reported.

In an interview with Elon Musk, the Republican Party candidate for the November 5 US presidential election, Musk said that (Vladimir) Putin, Xi (Jinping) and Kim Jong Un are at the top of their game.

In an interview broadcast on the social network X (formerly Twitter), Donald Trump called US President Joe Biden “Sleeper Joe”. Due to technical problems, the interview between the former US president and the Space X boss started 40 minutes later than planned.

The former US president suggested that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if it had not been for Joe Biden. He said: “I got along very well with Putin and he respected me. We talked about Ukraine. It was the apple of his eye. But I told him not to do it,” NDTV reported.

In the interview, Donald Trump also proposed reviving the American dream: “I want companies to build here and people to go get jobs that they love.”

Taking a swipe at his main rival in the US presidential race, Vice President Kamala Harris, the Republican candidate accused Kamala Harris of being a fraud and incompetent. He took a dig at the vice president, saying she was incapable of handling the problem of illegal migrants crossing the US borders. Donald Trump noted that the United States would be bankrupt if the country voted for her.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk endorsed Donald Trump's candidacy two days after the recent assassination attempt at an outdoor rally in Pennsylvania. Until a few years ago, he was considered a staunch Democrat.

The Republican presidential candidate posted a video on his X account introducing his term ahead of his live interview. The audio in the video reads: “They're not coming after me, they're coming after you, and I just happen to be in their way, and I'm never going to budge.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/news/world/us-needs-strong-president-asserts-donald-trump-as-he-suggests-putin-xi-kim-jong-un-russia-china-north-korea-11723514396359.html

