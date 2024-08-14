Jokowi was finally able to sleep soundly at IKN, apparently because of this











Archipelago, CNBC Indonesia – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is again staying at the State Palace, capital of the archipelago (IKN), East Kalimantan. He admits that he now sleeps better than before. “Last night, I also slept at the State Palace, soundly and comfortably,” Jokowi said after the inauguration of the National Axis on Wednesday (14/8/2024). He admitted that the difference now is that his room already has a cooler or air conditioning, so he can sleep soundly. “Yes, it's not over yet, it's a very big job, it's a long job, so step by step, step by step, if there is no air conditioning, it's a mistake to sleep there. You can” “I woke up at dawn and started playing. I played everywhere, I don't know how many dozens of points I scored,” Jokowi said. Previously, Jokowi spent the night at the President's Office in the archipelago last Monday (29/7/2024). In the morning, he answered questions from reporters about whether he slept well or not. Photo: Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a door stop at the PSSI training center in IKN. (CNBC Indonesia/Emir Yanwardhana)

Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a door stop at IKN's PSSI training center. (CNBC Indonesia/Emir Yanwardhana) Photo: Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a door stop at the PSSI training center in IKN. (CNBC Indonesia/Emir Yanwardhana)Indonesian President Joko Widodo during a door stop at IKN's PSSI training center. (CNBC Indonesia/Emir Yanwardhana) “I don't sleep well. I tell it like it is,” he said. “Yes, maybe just the first time, it's still nothing… still not solid,” he continued, explaining his reasons. After investigation, it turned out that Jokowi was unable to sleep because the air conditioner was still not working, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said. “Yes, it was because of the AC,” Basuki said in a press statement at the President's Office, Nusantara, Monday (29/7/2024). “Because the cooler has not been filled with water. Yes, the air is open here. But it is cold in the room, even though yesterday we made tumpeng and prayed together,” Basuki continued. (my/wur) Watch the video below: Video: Jokowi instructs regional heads across Indonesia at IKN

