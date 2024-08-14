Xi the Reformer and the China of the Future





We can talk about a new development philosophy, as the Chinese media have done, or a recipe for getting the country out of the economic crisis, as the The New York TimesThe fact is that Xi Jinping chaired the Third Plenum of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), one of the most important events for understanding what direction the country's economy will take. Chinese in the coming years. After four days of closed-door discussions at the heavily armored Jingxi Hotel in Beijing, Xi and the 363 other officials gathered there drew up an action plan. economic plan very specific. Or rather: a “reform project to promote Chinese modernization,” writes the Chinese newspaper The Global Times. What is it? A”economic development “high quality” driven by “comprehensive innovation,” official press releases read. Despite the institutional rhetoric, the Chinese government has made it clear that it still wants to make efforts to implement reformswhile focusing on strengthening technology sector and of national security. Xi's recipe and his comparisons with Deng Xiaoping The CCP, in essence, is trying to move away from the previous model focused on simple raw growth, composed of facts, figures and percentages, which in the past and for years was fueled by investments in unsustainable infrastructure. Now, China intends to focus its attention on key technologies, which will form the basis of a “new era of growth”. “Education, science, technology and talent function as a fundamental and strategic support for China’s modernization,” reads the aforementioned statement issued at the end of the session. interesting to read the portrait of Xi published by the Chinese agency XinhuaIn an English-language article, Xi was called a “true reformer” and linked to Deng Xiaoping. Both “assumed the mission of modernizing China,” the article continues, adding in an important detail: “Current circumstances are very different.” So new reforms are on the horizon. Which one? The concept is still generic. The feeling that the government will focus, as indicated, on high technology, to try to attract investments related to theartificial intelligence, renewable energy And similar themes. Would you like to receive our newsletters? Work in progress It will take a few more years to understand what form Xi's dreamed-of China will take: will it truly become a 360-degree technological power or will the Asian giant continue to be dragged into the quicksand by old problems, such as the real estate crisis and out-of-control public debt? As pointed out by the The South China Morning Post newspaperThe official rhetoric about Xi’s reformist credentials has come at a time when the country is facing challenges on multiple fronts, including slow economic growth, high youth unemployment and geopolitical pressures. Through it all, Beijing’s grand goal remains the same: “To build a modern, prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced and harmonious socialist country” in 2049The countdown has begun and now every decision could prove decisive. Give us another minute of your time! If you enjoyed the article you just read, ask yourself: If I hadn’t read it here, could I have read it anywhere else? If InsideOver weren’t there, how many wars would be forgotten by the media? How many reflections on the world around you wouldn’t be able to do? We work every day to provide you with quality reporting and information completely free of charge. But the type of journalism we do is anything but cheap. If you think we deserve to be encouraged and supported, do so now.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://it.insideover.com/economia/riforme-high-tech-e-difesa-cosi-xi-jinping-vuole-costruire-la-cina-del-futuro.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos