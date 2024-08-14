After Faiz's arrest, Imran downplays their relationship – Journal





KARACHI: A day after former intelligence chief retired Lt Gen Faiz Hameed was taken into military custody, PTI founder Imran Khan distanced himself from the former spymaster, insisting that they had only a professional relationship, a PTI lawyer said on Tuesday.

Intizar Panjutha, who met the party founder in Adiala jail on Tuesday, briefed reporters on the former prime minister's thoughts on Lt Gen Hameeds' arrest, Dawn.com reported.

Khan Sahib simply said that it was an internal matter of the army and any action taken by the army had nothing to do with the PTI or Khan Sahib.

However, the PTI lawyer also quoted Mr Khan as saying that if the former intelligence chief had indeed played a role in the May 9 events, as many ministers have alleged, then a judicial commission should be set up to determine roles and responsibilities.

Panjutha believes that the time is right to form a judicial commission if links between former intelligence chiefs and the May 9 events are suspected.

The army announced on Monday the arrest of General Hameeds, accused of violating the Army Act. According to a source, General Hameed was taken into custody in Rawalpindi after being summoned to a meeting by a senior military official.

General Hameed has been frequently criticised by PTI opponents for his support and ties with Imran Khan while he was DG ISI from 2019 to 2021. His transfer and posting reportedly caused a rift between then Prime Minister Imran Khan and his army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Asked about the arrest of the former intelligence chief and whether the PTI was linked to it, Panjutha said the former prime minister was clear on the matter and said, “We never had any political relationship with Gen Faiz or anyone. My relationship with him lasted till October 2021 when he was replaced.” [as ISI chief].

To this, the lawyer added, Mr Khan alleged that former army chief Bajwa had changed him (General Hameed as ISI chief) for his own extension as part of a deal with Nawaz Sharif.

Related to May 9?

PTI lawyer said: Khan Sahib said only one thing: if these developments are related to May 9, then it is a very good opportunity.

Mr Panjutha said the party had always maintained that a judicial commission should be set up to investigate the events of last year's violent nationwide protests following Mr Khan's arrest and that it should determine two things that the party had been demanding from day one: first, who ordered Mr Khan's abduction from the Islamabad High Court and, second, whoever gave the order also planned the May 9 conspiracy.

Published in Dawn, August 14, 2024

