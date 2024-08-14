UAW files lawsuit against Trump, Musk over anti-union remarks





This combination of images shows Elon Musk, left, and Donald Trump, right.

AFP | Getty Images

The United Auto Workers union filed federal complaints with the National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday against former President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk for publicly applauding the practice of firing employees who threaten to strike.

“I’m watching what you’re doing,” Trump told Musk during a two-hour interview Monday night on X, the social media platform owned by Musk.

“You come in and you say, ‘You want to resign?’ They go on strike,” Trump told Elon Musk, who is also CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla and SpaceX.

“I won't mention the name of the company, but they go on strike and you say, 'That's okay, you're all gone. You're all gone. So every single one of you is gone,'” Trump said.

Trump was referring to cutting Twitter's staff in 2022 after Musk took over the social media business and renamed it X.

It is illegal to fire workers who threaten to strike, because the right to strike is protected by federal labor law.

“When we say Donald Trump is a strikebreaker, that’s what we mean,” UAW President Shawn Fain said in a statement Tuesday about the new charges. “When we say Trump opposes everything our union stands for, that’s what we mean.”

Neither the Trump campaign nor Musk responded to CNBC's request for comment on the UAW's action.

UAW President Shawn Fain presides over the 2023 Special Election Collective Bargaining Agreement in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., March 27, 2023.

Rebecca Cook | Reuters

Trump's praise for union busting is notable as the Republican presidential nominee is currently battling to win union support in a tight race against Vice President Kamala Harris.

The UAW, which represents more than 400,000 autoworkers, has already endorsed Harris. But another major U.S. union, the Teamsters, has yet to offer its support.

“Firing workers for organizing, striking and exercising their rights as Americans is economic terrorism,” Teamsters President Sean O’Brien said in a statement to NBC News Tuesday, responding to Trump’s remarks.

In July, O'Brien delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention that he said was intended to emphasize that the union's powerful political support was still available to any candidate committed to defending workers' interests.

Elon Musk is no stranger to labor unrest. Tesla has been at odds with union supporters for years, and Tesla workers still don't have a union.

In 2021, the NLRB found that Tesla violated labor laws by firing a union activist.

The board made the same observation after Elon Musk tweeted in 2018: “There’s nothing stopping the Tesla team at our auto plant from voting for the union. They could do it tomorrow if they wanted. But why pay union dues and give up stock options for nothing?”

SpaceX was also accused by the U.S. Labor Commission of illegally firing eight employees, this time in retaliation for their internal open letter criticizing Musk and his public conduct.

In response, SpaceX filed a complaint claiming that the NLRB's authority and administrative procedures are unconstitutional.

This is a developing story. Please check back regularly for updates.

