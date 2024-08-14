Imran calls arrest of former spymasters an internal military affair





PTI founder worried about growing pressure on Supreme Court, youth disillusionment: Intezar Panjutha He says it would be an opportune time for a judicial commission if General Faiz Hameeds' arrest is linked to May 9

RAWALPINDI: Jailed PTI founder Imran Khan on Tuesday distanced himself from former Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed, calling the arrest an internal army matter, a PTI lawyer told media after meeting him.

Speaking to reporters outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, Khan's legal representative Intezar Panjutha revealed that the PTI founder had urged the public to protest peacefully tonight for freedom, stressing the importance of taking to the streets for the country.

Panjutha quoted the PTI founder as being seriously concerned about the growing pressure on the Supreme Court, disillusionment among the youth and deteriorating conditions in Pakistan, comparing them unfavourably with those in Bangladesh.

On Monday, the military announced the arrest of General Hameeds, former head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) agency, on charges of violating the Army Act. According to a source, General Hameed was taken into custody a few days ago in Rawalpindi after being summoned to a meeting by a senior military official.

The move, prompted by allegations of misconduct by the owner of a private housing company, shattered a long-held perception that intelligence chiefs were untouchable in a country where generals have long wielded unprecedented influence.

The military cited a November 2023 directive from Pakistan's Supreme Court, which asked Kanwar Moeez Khan, owner of Islamabad's Top City housing society, to seek redress of grievances against Gen Hameed through appropriate channels, including the defense ministry, as the basis for taking action against the former spymaster.

Panjutha added that Khan thought it was time for Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa to step back, noting that the three PTI seats were reportedly abolished the previous day.

Regarding the arrest of General Faiz, Panjutha quoted Khan as saying that it was a purely military matter, with no connection to the PTI. He further clarified that there had been no political connection between Khan and General Faiz, saying that former army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa had replaced General Faiz after striking a deal with Nawaz Sharif.

Panjuths also quoted Imran Khan as suggesting that this would be an appropriate time to form a judicial commission and bring to light the CCTV footage of the day, if they (the military) linked General Faiz's arrest to the events of May 9.

In an unprecedented move, the country's former spy chief Lt Gen (retd) Faiz Hameed has been arrested by the military authorities and court martial proceedings have been initiated against him for corruption, misuse of authority and violation of the Pakistan Army Act, the ISPR said on Monday.

General (retd) Faiz Hameed was considered a close aide of former Prime Minister Imran Khan as the latter had appointed the former ISI chief during his tenure. The ISI chief is widely regarded as the second most powerful military officer in Pakistan after the army chief.

Hameed's tenure follows the abrupt ouster of then-ISI chief and current army chief General Asim Munir, apparently because he presented evidence alleging that Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, and his close aide, Farah Gogi, were involved in corruption.

It has been speculated and widely reported that Imran wants to appoint Hameed as the next army chief after the retirement of General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa in November 2022. He was one of the six generals whose names were forwarded by the GHQ to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for consideration for the top military post in 2022.

Khan, who was ousted from office in a no-confidence vote in April 2022, has claimed his removal was orchestrated by the military, which the military has denied.

He subsequently led a campaign of defiance against the military, and his arrest in May 2023 on corruption charges sparked nationwide protests that turned violent and saw unprecedented anger directed at military installations.

The move was followed by a widespread crackdown on his party, which won the most seats in February's general election despite being forced to run as an independent candidate.

