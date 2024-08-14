Donald Trump's interview with Elon Musk on X: Facts checked





During a two-hour chat with Elon Musk on the billionaire's X platform, Donald Trump made a number of dubious and false claims – which have gone largely unchallenged.

The Republican presidential candidate returned to some familiar themes from his campaign, such as illegal immigration and rising prices, but he also touched on climate change.

BBC Verify has checked some of his claims.

How fast will sea levels rise?

CLAIM: The biggest threat is not global warming, where ocean levels will rise an eighth of an inch over the next 400 years.

VERDICT: According to climate projections, Trump is vastly underestimating sea level rise.

Over the decade 2014-2023, global mean sea level rose by an average of nearly 4.8 mm (0.19 inches) per year, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

That increase is already more than the one-eighth of an inch (0.13 inches) that Mr. Trump predicts over the next 400 years.

The magnitude of future increases is difficult to predict because it is uncertain how quickly the ice sheets will melt, and future warming will depend on greenhouse gas emissions from human activities.

The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has estimated that global sea level rise could be between 0.28 and 1.01 m by 2100 – although larger increases cannot be ruled out.

A one-metre rise in sea level would expose hundreds of millions of people to more regular coastal flooding and the submersion of parts of low-lying countries such as the Maldives.

Did 20 million people cross the border?

CLAIM: I think 20 million people have crossed the border… I think millions are coming every month.

VERDICT: It is not possible to know exactly how many illegal immigrants have entered the United States through the southern border during President Biden's term. Official data suggests that the number has reached record levels, but not those claimed by Trump.

Since January 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection says law enforcement has encountered 10.1 million illegal immigrants in the United States, including more than 8 million who arrived through the southern border.

These numbers do not necessarily mean that all of these people successfully entered the United States: some may have been sent back, and the same person could be encountered trying to cross the border multiple times.

The official figures represent a significant increase over the four years under Trump, and are also the highest figure recorded under any US administration.

Nor does the data show that “millions” are arriving each month. U.S. Border Patrol agents apprehended about 57,000 migrants along the southern border in July, the lowest number recorded since September 2020.

The numbers are down significantly from a peak under Mr Biden in December 2023, when about 250,000 migrants were stopped crossing the border.

Is bacon five times more expensive?

CLAIM: I think we have the worst inflation in 100 years… bacon is four or five times more expensive than it was a few years ago.

VERDICT: Wrong. Inflation spiked to 9.1% under Biden — the highest rate in 41 years, not 100. The price of bacon has increased 17% since Trump left office, not four or five times.

Inflation rose significantly during the first two years of the Biden administration, reaching its highest level since 1981.

This is comparable to many other Western countries, which have experienced high inflation rates in 2021 and 2022, with global supply chain issues resulting from Covid and the war in Ukraine contributing to higher prices.

Some economists say Mr Biden's $1.9 trillion (1.5 trillion euros) spending plan for 2021 was also a factor.

Since mid-2022, US inflation has been declining, with the latest monthly figure standing at 3% in June.

As for bacon, the average price of a pound of sliced ​​bacon was $5.83 in January 2021, when Trump left office, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It now costs $6.83.

Did Trump Build Hundreds of Miles of Border Wall?

CLAIM: “I built hundreds of miles of wall” to protect the southern border.

VERDICT: The length of the border wall built during Trump's presidency depends on what you measure, but if you include new sections as well as parts that were replaced or reinforced, he's built more than 450 miles.

Getty Images

Large fences line sections of the U.S.-Mexico border

According to a report by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the wall would be 455 miles long in total. However, only 84 miles of completely new sections of the wall were built under Trump.

The rest consisted of either replacing or reinforcing existing barriers.

President Biden suspended construction when he took office, but last year his administration authorized construction of a section of the wall in an effort to stop rising immigration levels.

The section approved by Mr. Biden involves 20 miles of barriers along the border in southern Texas.

