The most memorable moments from Elon Musk's interview with Trump





Last night, former President Donald Trump returned to X, the social network formerly known as Twitter, in about as bombastic a form as possible: a livestream with the site’s current owner, Elon Musk. The interview on Spaces, X’s live audio conversation platform, touched on everything from illegal immigration to union busting. At one point, both Trump and Musk stressed the need for an American leader who would inspire fear in other countries. For two hours, the world’s richest man and the former president of the United States reminded us that they share striking similarities: giant egos, a love of attention and social media, but at the same time a sense of victimization. (Vice President Kamala Harris may love Venn diagrams, but she must hate this intersection.)

Although Trump was banned after the events of January 6th and reinstated when Musk took office, he only returned to the platform via text message for yesterday’s conversation. Both Musk and Trump billed the interview as a high-profile entertainment event, with Musk promising that it would be unscripted and open-ended, so it should be highly entertaining! Still, the two men mostly discussed the predictable topics: the U.S. border, crime, and more border. The interview was another opportunity for Trump to spew insults and make false claims, with no pushback from his interviewer, not even when Trump told Musk, the CEO of an electric vehicle company, that he planned to drill, baby, drill during his second term.

The livestream started nearly an hour late due to technical difficulties. Nearly 20 minutes after it was scheduled to start, Musk wrote that there appeared to be a massive DDOS attack on X. (A DDoS attack intentionally disrupts a site by flooding it with traffic; it wouldn’t be accurate to call it a DDoS attack if a lot of people organically wanted to tune in.) Previous Spaces events on X have also been plagued by technical issues; a livestream between Musk and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in May, during which DeSantis announced his presidential candidacy, went down when more than 500,000 people tried to tune in. Ahead of Trump’s interview, Musk said X would run stress tests to make sure the livestream could handle the traffic. The top livestreams on YouTube and Twitch have already managed millions of concurrent viewers, and the most popular streamers on these platforms regularly enjoy hundreds of thousands of viewers.

Today, Trump returned to Truth Social, the social media site in which he owns a controlling stake, to praise Musk and lash out at the media for reporting the technical issues that delayed the live broadcast.

I absolutely hate fake news media, he wrote. It's really bad for our country!

The turbulent history of Trump and Musk

Trump and Musk haven’t always been on good terms. In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, Musk said in an interview with CNBC that Trump was the wrong candidate, noting that he didn’t have the character that reflects well on the United States. Yet once Trump took office, Musk initially maintained a friendly relationship with the president, even agreeing to join two White House advisory boards. He quickly resigned after Trump withdrew from the Paris Agreement, which aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius.

In 2022, at a rally, Trump claimed that Musk had told him he voted for him in 2016, calling the billionaire a “charlatan.” Musk retorted that Trump should go, and in response, Trump wrote on Truth Social that Musk had come to the Oval Office to ask for help on all of his many subsidized projects, and that he could have told Musk to get on his knees and beg.

Fact Checking Trump and Musk on Immigration

The two men returned repeatedly to the topic of immigration and the existence of a scourge of crime committed by undocumented immigrants in the country. Trump said that more than 20 million people have crossed the U.S. border illegally under President Joe Biden, far exceeding expert estimates. He repeated the unsubstantiated claim that many of them came from prisons and mental institutions and called them cold-blooded murderers in many cases.

Trump and Musk also agreed that migrant crime is destroying cities like New York and San Francisco. “They’re just letting violent criminals out in New York,” Musk said. The only one they’re going to go after is Donald Trump, the former president added. In fact, violent crime in American cities dropped in the first half of 2024.

That all seems to be ancient history now. Musk officially endorsed Trump in July, the day of his assassination attempt, and is backing a super PAC that aims to get 800,000 Americans in swing states to vote for Trump. The Wall Street Journal recently reported that the two men speak on the phone several times a month to discuss topics like immigration, technology and science.

Why both agree

As the conversation drew to a close, Trump congratulated Elon Musk on amassing 60 to 70 million listeners, appearing to confuse the number of passive views of the event on X with the number of people who had tuned in (a little over a million). Musk estimated that the total number of views the interview would ultimately garner would be in the hundreds of millions.

The moment perfectly encapsulates what the two men have in common: a tendency to self-aggrandize and inflate their accomplishments. They both have a history of saying incendiary things, whether on camera or online, and have used social media to develop a fervent fan base around their cult of personality.

Trump has been largely absent from X even after his November 2022 reinstatement, posting primarily on Truth Social. He is subject to an exclusivity clause that limits the non-political posts he can make outside of Truth Social, but this interview appears to fall under an exemption because it is politically related. Yesterday, before the interview, Trump made several posts on X to promote his presidential campaign, pinning a campaign ad to the top of his profile.

Are you in a better situation today than when I was president?

Our economy is in ruins. Our border has been erased. We are a nation in decline.

Make the American Dream AFFORDABLE again. Make America SAFE again. Make America GREAT again!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2024

Before August 12, Trump had not posted on X in nearly a year.

Today, Musk and Trump are also united by a sense of personal grievance and persecution. Trump has complained that Democrats have used the justice system as a weapon against him, referring to the numerous criminal investigations he faces. “The Biden administration has done something that has never been done in this country, and that is to go after their political opponent with this nonsense,” Trump said. A few days ago, Musk posted an image (the source of which is unclear) on X that portrayed himself and his political views as the side resisting oppression, much like Luke Skywalker in Star Wars, Katniss Everdeen in The Hunger Games, or Neo in The Matrix. When it’s fiction, you understand, the image reads. You refuse to see it when it’s the reality you live in.

Elon Musk has been raving about people portraying him as a far-right guy, which is absurd because I’m, like, an electric vehicle manufacturer, he said. “I stood in line for six hours to shake Obama’s hand when he was president.” While Musk has said he used to vote Democrat, in 2022 he announced he would start voting Republican because Democrats have become the party of division and hate. Over the past year, he has repeated rhetoric that echoes the white supremacist Great Replacement theory, which alleges that there is a plot to replace white people by bringing undocumented immigrants to the United States. He has also been consistently dismissive of LGBTQ+ equality, showing particular disdain for transgender people. Musk’s daughter, who is trans, has criticized his treatment of her gender identity in Instagram feeds.

Fact Checking Trump and Musk on Inflation

On the economy, both men blamed excessive government spending during the pandemic as the main cause of inflation. Economists generally attribute recent inflation in the United States to a combination of reasons, not only government spending but also supply chain disruptions combined with increased consumer demand. The $2.2 trillion CARES Act, one of the major COVID-19 stimulus packages, was signed into law by Trump.

The two men hit on a number of oddball points during the X conversation, highlighting their shared chaos, such as when Musk talked about building tunnels to solve traffic. Trump praised China’s high-speed rail system, but Musk was referring to tunnels for Tesla cars, like the Las Vegas Loop. Both agreed that Harris was a far-left politician, with Trump repeating his accusation that Biden’s decision to drop out of the presidential race was a coup by the Democratic Party. Speaking about government overspending, Trump said he would close the Department of Education and return education to the states in his second term. The former president also appeared to praise Musk for his mass layoff of disgruntled Twitter employees in late 2022. “I won’t mention the company by name,” he said, “but they go on strike and you say, ‘That’s okay, you’re all gone.’” » Following the X interview, the United Auto Workers filed federal complaints with the National Labor Relations Board, accusing Trump and Musk of illegal attempts to threaten and intimidate workers.

At the beginning of the interview, Musk said he wanted to show what Trump was like outside of a confrontational interview, despite the fact that the former president is known for holding countless rallies where he speaks without restraint. It's hard to get a feel for a person's vibe if you don't hear them speak in a normal way, Musk said, adding that the event was aimed at independent and open-minded voters. It remains to be seen how many voters were impressed by the vibes of Trump and Musk.

You have read 1 article in the last month

At Vox, we want to help everyone understand our complex world, so we can all help shape it. Our mission is to create clear, accessible journalism to foster understanding and action.

If you share our vision, please consider supporting our work by becoming a Vox member. Your support ensures that Vox has a stable, independent source of funding to support our journalism. If you’re not ready to become a member, even small contributions go a long way to supporting a sustainable model of journalism.

Thank you for being part of our community.

Swati Sharma

Editor-in-chief of Vox

Join us for $5/month

We accept credit cards, Apple Pay and Google Pay. You can also contribute via

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vox.com/politics/366843/trump-elon-musk-interview-election The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos