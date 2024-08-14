Xi Jinping calls on environmental volunteers to promote water conservation





BEIJING, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has encouraged environmental volunteers to promote water conservation and contribute to the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature. Ahead of China's second National Ecology Day on Thursday, Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks in a reply letter to volunteers at Danjiangkou Reservoir in Shiyan City, central China's Hubei Province. Danjiangkou is the water source of the middle route of China's South-North Water Diversion Project. Xi Jinping gave important instructions when the first phase of the route began supplying water in 2014. Over the past decade, increased efforts have been devoted to protecting the reservoir's water quality, with the active participation of officials and residents, including environmental volunteers. Recently, the volunteers wrote to Xi Jinping to highlight their services and express their firm determination to protect the reservoir's water quality. In his reply letter, Xi praised the volunteers' efforts, saying that the broad public participation had helped make “the water in the reservoir area clearer, the mountains greener and the environment more beautiful.” Noting that the water diversion project is of strategic significance and crucial to long-term development and people's well-being, Xi called for persistent efforts to protect the ecological environment of the water source. Xi encouraged the volunteers to motivate more people to consciously conserve water resources and work together to build a beautiful China so as to make greater contributions to the modernization of harmony between humanity and nature. In his reply letter, Xi also extended his sincere greetings to environmental protection workers and volunteers across the country.

