Indonesia cuts length of Independence Day celebrations in its isolated new capital

INDONESIA has dramatically scaled back its planned August 17 Independence Day celebrations in its future capital due to difficulties in securing food and housing in the remote location.

Organizers are now inviting only 1,300 people to Nusantara, down from 8,000 originally planned, President Joko Widodo said in a speech at the launch of construction of a convention center in the new capital.

This is the third reduction in the official guest list, although authorities will open the event to thousands of local residents who will not need hotel rooms, the outgoing Indonesian leader said on Monday (Aug 12).

President Jokowi has backed the Nusantara project and has aimed to make the new city a place to celebrate Indonesia's independence before he leaves office in October. But construction has been slow at the site, which is more than a thousand kilometres northeast of Jakarta on the island of Borneo.

Organizers have already split the events, which include cultural performances, flag-raising and military exercises, between Jakarta and Nusantara due to capacity limits.

However, the project received a boost this week when President-elect Prabowo Subianto said he was determined to proceed with, and if possible complete, the new capital, ending uncertainty over whether he would abandon Jokowi's multibillion-dollar project to pursue his own political agenda.

Prabowo, who will be sworn in as the country's eighth president in October, estimated that the new capital would be functionally up and running in four to five years, he told reporters in the future capital.