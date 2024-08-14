China has uncovered widespread corruption in its funeral services sector, state media reported Wednesday, with crimes including illegal fees and burial grounds committed by longtime funeral directors and managers.

Last week, a Chinese company has been embroiled in a scandal over the illegal collection, theft and resale of thousands of corpses, some from funeral homes, after a report by state-backed media outlet The Paper has gone viral on social media.

Investigations by disciplinary authorities in Anhui, Guangdong, Jiangsu, Jiangxi, Jilin, Liaoning, Sichuan and Yunnan provinces have led to numerous accusations of violations by employees of funeral homes and similar organizations, the state agency said. China Daily said Wednesday.

Dozens of cases have come to light since investigations began earlier this year, he added, and many of those targeted have extensive industry experience.

China has waged an all-out war on corruption in many countries. industries since the beginning of the year, as part of a tough and radical campaign led by President Xi Jinping since he came to power in 2012.

Corruption campaigns in Anhui, Liaoning and Jilin have exposed funeral homes charging illegal fees, as well as illegal construction and operation of cemeteries and staff corruption, the The Global Timesa spokesman for the ruling Communist Party.

In eastern Anhui province, Communist Party investigators arrested Zhang Duo, an employee of the funeral home in Panji County, Huainan City, on “suspicion of serious violations of discipline and law,” the local government said.

The term is a euphemism that generally refers to cases of corruption.

Zhang could not immediately be reached for comment.

In the southwestern province of Sichuan, disciplinary officials in the city of Dazhou have launched prosecutions against 89 people and arrested six. China Daily said.

A manager surnamed Yang, who works at two companies in the province's Quxian county and has more than 30 years of experience in the funeral industry, is also under investigation, the government said in a statement, without giving details.

Authorities in northeastern Jilin have also stepped up efforts to crack down on misconduct and corruption in the industry in response to public complaints, state media said.

The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI), the anti-graft watchdog, has reiterated its pledge to relentlessly carry out Xi Jinping's orders to catch corrupt and disloyal officials.

Its website has repeatedly stressed the importance of taking a firm stance against corruption, bribery and the fundamental issues that lie at the root of these problems.