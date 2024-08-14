Gigabit project continues with 'historic' $288m contracts for BT





The Labour government has renewed its commitment to bringing gigabit connectivity to the whole country, but the pace is slow and not everyone is prepared to wait The UK government will award contracts worth $800 million to Openreach to build broadband infrastructure in hard-to-reach rural areas. Openreach is the wholesale fixed access unit of BT Group. The contracts are part of the 5 billion Gigabit Projectwhich was announced by Boris Johnson in 2019 as a flagship policy and whose targets were scaled back and pushed back after Johnson's general election victory at the end of that year. Virgin Media O2 has published a study Late last month, the NGO touted its contribution to the National Rural Sharing Mobile Network (SRN). It found that up to 66% of young people are on the verge of leaving rural areas, due to lack of career opportunities (30%), lack of access to services (25%) and lack of quality connectivity (24%). The SRN initiative was also set up by the Johnson administration in 2019 to extend 4G connectivity to 95% of the UK by the end of 2025, although it has also suffered delays. The new Labour government has at least picked up the torch for the Gigabit project within weeks of coming to power, but it remains to be seen how quickly the initiative progresses. Elizabeth Anderson, CEO of the Digital Poverty Alliance, commented:Millions of people across the country still struggle to access basic online services due to poor connectivity, particularly in rural areas. It is therefore excellent to see the government renewing its effort to roll out improved broadband. Latest Gigabit Project Contracts The latest contracts, worth €288 million, cover 96,000 homes in hard-to-reach areas of England (such as Exmoor National Park and the Forest of Bowland, pictured), as well as in the South Wales Valleys. They aim to provide access to ultra-fast gigabit broadband to around 312,000 homes and businesses. This is the first time that Wales, the region with the lowest percentage of gigabit coverage, will benefit from this scheme, the department said. British Government. The statement continued: The landmark deal with telecoms provider Openreach represents one of the most significant milestones in the rollout of Project Gigabit, which targets locations that are too expensive for providers to reach in their commercial build-out and would otherwise be left behind with poor digital infrastructure. It will help meet the growing demand for reliable connectivity, boost local rural economies and reduce regional disparities, enabling remote working and attracting new businesses. This announcement follows the government’s commitment to step up efforts to achieve full gigabit coverage by 2030 and harness the enormous potential of technology to grow the economy, accelerate innovation and improve people’s lives. More to come Further discussions are underway with Openreach regarding contracts to reach around 215,800 additional premises across England, Scotland and Wales, with further announcements expected in the coming months. Areas set to benefit include central and northern Scotland, north and south-west Wales, mid and south Devon, east and south Shropshire, north Herefordshire, north Somerset, Essex, north-east England and Worcestershire. Meanwhile, in Norfolk Norfolk County Council and its partner CGI have announced that they have delivered access to ultra-fast and reliable broadband to remote areas using low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite technology, with free public wireless serviceNorfolk is one of the largest and most sparsely populated counties in England. The partners say this deployment complements the Gigabit project. They worked with suppliers Ingen and Onwave to implement the solution, as many isolated areas are not expected to have fiber access until 2026 or later. CGI's most immediate solution to meet demand is less expensive than deploying fiber optics. Norfolk County Council (NCC) and CGI have worked together to accelerate the delivery of ultra-fast connectivity to rural areas much sooner than would otherwise be possible.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mobileeurope.co.uk/project-gigabit-totters-on-with-landmark-288m-contracts-to-bt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos