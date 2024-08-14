PM Modi, Amit Shah pay tribute to victims of 1947 Partition on Partition Horrors Remembrance Day





Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims of Partition on the occasion of 'Partition Horrors Commemoration Day' on Wednesday, stressing the importance of honouring their courage, which symbolises the resilience of the human spirit. In a message shared on social media platform X, Prime Minister Modi said, “On the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, we remember the countless people who were affected and suffered greatly due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to pay tribute to their courage, which exemplifies the power of human resilience. Many of those affected by Partition went on to rebuild their lives and achieve immense success. Today, we also reiterate our commitment to always protect the bonds of unity and brotherhood in our nation.” On #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDayWe remember the countless people who were affected and suffered greatly due to the horrors of Partition. It is also a day to honour their courage, which exemplifies the power of human resilience. Many of those affected by Partition have… Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 14, 2024 Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tribute, saying, “On this day of commemoration of the horrors of Partition, I pay homage to the millions of people who suffered inhuman suffering, lost their lives and were rendered homeless during this most horrific episode in our history. Only a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge as a powerful entity. The celebration of this day is a fundamental exercise in the process of nation building under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” On the occasion of Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, I pay tribute to the millions of people who suffered inhuman pain, lost their lives and were rendered homeless during this most horrific episode in our history. Only a nation that remembers its history can build its future and emerge as a powerful entity. pic.twitter.com/Re9uEmy0xB

Amit Shah (@AmitShah) August 14, 2024 The Uttarakhand Chief Minister spoke about the significance of the day, recalling that in 1947, the nation was divided on the basis of religion. He wrote on X: “On this day of commemoration of the horrors of Partition, I pay tribute to the countless families who endured the pain of Partition and faced unimaginable hardships. That day in 1947 saw our country divided on religious lines, leading to the displacement of countless brothers and sisters and the loss of thousands of lives.” Union Ministers Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr Jitendra Singh also visited X to honour those who suffered during Partition and pay tributes to them. Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Solemn tributes to the victims of Partition and salutations to all those who survived, on the occasion of Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas. The tragic period of Partition is a saga of sacrifice, courage and resilience. Let us pledge to end division and hatred in society.” Dr Jitendra Singh added, “On this Partition Commemoration Day, let us pay tribute on 14th August to the struggles and sacrifices of the countless people who lost their lives due to Partition in 1947.” Partition Horrors Remembrance Day is observed on 14 August to honour the memory of those who endured the traumatic and violent events surrounding the partition of India in 1947. The day serves as a solemn reminder of the immense suffering, displacement and loss of life suffered by millions as the country was divided along religious lines, leading to one of the largest migrations in human history. The day also highlights the resilience and courage of those who rebuilt their lives after these events, while emphasizing the importance of fostering unity, peace and brotherhood within the nation. Published by: Manisha Pandey Published on: August 14, 2024

