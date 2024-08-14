Media Double Standard Favors Trump, Not Harris





Conservatives complain about media bias, as they do, especially when Republicans lose. They are right that Kamala Harris has received mostly positive media coverage so far. But their belief that the media has a double standard is actually backward. It is Donald Trump who is being held to a lower standard than Kamala Harris.

The main complaint from the mainstream media (conservatives always claim that the media excludes the vast majority of Republican-controlled outlets like Fox News) is that Harris has been allowed to get by without specifying her policy agenda. That’s true, so far. Journalists probably assume that any new candidate will take a while to settle on an agenda. If Harris avoids any substantive commitments between now and September and the media doesn’t make a big deal about it, I’ll be surprised.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump is simply showing great restraint. He floated the idea of ​​repealing Obamacare, then backtracked, and continues to vaguely promise to improve health care for all without anyone paying. He has made positive statements about cutting pension programs without specifying how. He secretly promises huge tax cuts to wealthy donors, while saying he would agree to lower the corporate tax rate by just one percentage point.

Trump worked closely with the Heritage Foundation to develop a detailed policy agenda, traveling with the group’s president, Kevin Roberts, and telling an audience, “They’re going to lay the groundwork and lay out the plans for exactly what our movement is going to do.” He now denies any connection to that plan, insisting, “I have no idea who’s in charge of it.”

The media is talking about some of these issues, including Project 2025. But most of Trump’s evasions have disappeared from the media, and the press has had little opportunity to force him to take a position on the issues he prefers not to talk about. Harris, at least, is supposedly working on a platform. Trump won’t be more specific until after he wins.

The main advantage Trump gets from this double standard is simply that his violations of democratic and civic norms are so widespread that the media have given up on asking him to adhere to anything resembling a standard of behavior for a presidential candidate.

A recent example will suffice: Imagine Harris issuing a statement claiming that a recent Trump rally attended by thousands was actually empty, that the crowd at the rally was rigged by artificial intelligence, and that the media helped perpetuate this massive fraud. Suppose she goes so far as to claim that this alleged falsification was a form of election interference that disqualified Trump from the ballot.

This would be an existential crisis for Harris. The 24-hour news networks would jump in to cover the event and wouldn’t stop until she was out of the race. The newspapers would run Watergate-level front-page stories about Harris going completely crazy and threatening democracy.

Trump did that, of course, and it was a minor story.

The reason is not that journalists like Trump or want him to win. The reason is that they have not found a structural solution to the problem of a candidate whose misconduct, dishonesty, bigotry, and general pathological behavior far exceed the norm. Trump is a years-long outlier that has blown up every instrument used to measure him. The media has tried, unsuccessfully, to grasp his abnormality, but no viable solution has presented itself.

The current conventional wisdom is that after years of stern warnings about Trump’s lies, his authoritarian tendencies, etc., have lost all effect on public opinion. This may well be true.

But the result of this exhaustion is that Trump has managed to lower the media bar. Indeed, on the rare occasions when he manages to look like an ordinary American politician rather than a movie villain who preys on others, some journalists shower him with praise and speculate that Trump has changed.

I am not suggesting that the media has covered the Harris case perfectly. Nor am I suggesting that the media does not have a liberal bias. (I think that bias exists and has become more pronounced, although it is mostly in cultural coverage and in siloed reporting on social issues and topics outside of political journalism.)

But reporting on politics and election campaigns still generally follows traditional standards of objectivity. That's why conservatives make referees work so hard. If referees were truly in the pocket of the opposing side, this would make no sense.

And those standards work in favor of a candidate who has trained his supporters to ignore all evidence of his corruption and lies.

