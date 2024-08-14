Greenpeace questions Jokowi's claims of 'very good' air quality in new capital





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Bondan Andriyanu, the Greenpeace Indonesian climate and energy activist responded to President Joko Widodo or JokowiThe claim that the air quality in the capital Nusantara or IKN East “very fresh and clean.” Bondan said on Tuesday that Kalimantan often faces forest fires, one of the factors contributing to air pollution. The president had earlier said that the air quality index in IKN was 6, which is better than other capital cities such as Singapore, which recorded an index of 53. “The air is very fresh and clean, good for health,” he said. Bondan also asked whether the public could access the IKN's air monitoring devices. “How can we report positive or negative effects if we don't have basic scientific data?” he asked. He therefore suspected that Jokowi's statement was just a claim. According to him, there is no air monitoring device at IKN, according to the data of the Ministry of Environment and Forestry on its website. “We see that there is no air monitoring device that we can access at IKN.” On the ministry Air pollution According to Bondan, the standard air quality index (SIPI) in Sepinggan district, Balikpapan, East Kalimantan, was 35 as of Tuesday, August 13, 2024. This is a good number, but it only represents Balikpapan and not the new capital. “So where is the reference data for good air quality from the IKN?” he said. Furthermore, Bondan warned the government that the air quality index is not enough to address the root causes of air pollution. “The air pollution in Jakarta must be a lesson for the IKN,” he said. Therefore, there is a need for concrete intergovernmental cooperation to combat air pollution and to install air monitoring devices. “Jakarta alone needs 43 air monitoring devices. How many of them will be installed in IKN?” he concluded. IKHSAN RELIUBUN Editor's Picks: First Cabinet Meeting at IKN; Jokowi, Prabowo Discuss Investments, Challenges Click here has get the latest news from Tempo on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1903580/greenpeace-questions-jokowis-claims-on-very-fresh-air-quality-in-new-capital The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos